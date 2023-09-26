Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 39 42 A. Ekeler LAC 35 38 B. Robinson ATL 31 33 T. Pollard DAL 30 32 S. Barkley NYG 24 26 A. Jones GB 20 22 D. Henry TEN 21 21 K. Walker III SEA 18 19 J. Taylor IND 18 18 R. Mostert MIA 18 18 J. Conner ARI 16 18 A. Kamara NO 16 18 T. Etienne JAC 17 17 J. Jacobs LV 16 17 J. Mixon CIN 14 16 R. Stevenson NE 14 16 D. Swift PHI 14 15 J. Gibbs DET 13 15 J. Cook BUF 13 15 Ky. Williams LAR 13 15 D. Pierce HOU 13 13 D. Montgomery DET 13 13 B. Hall NYJ 12 13 M. Sanders CAR 12 13 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 12 13 J. Ford CLE 12 13 Jav. Williams DEN 10 11 R. White TB 9 10 D. Achane MIA 9 10 A. Mattison MIN 9 9 N. Harris PIT 9 9 I. Pacheco KC 9 9 R. Johnson CHI 8 9 Z. Moss IND 8 8 C. Akers MIN 7 7 K. Gainwell PHI 7 7 Z. Charbonnet SEA 6 7 T. Spears TEN 6 7 T. Allgeier ATL 6 6 G. Edwards BAL 6 6 J. Hill BAL 6 6 J. Warren PIT 5 6 K. Herbert CHI 5 5 A. Dillon GB 5 5 D. Cook NYJ 5 5 A. Gibson WAS 5 5 S. Perine DEN 5 5 T. Bigsby JAC 5 5 M. Breida NYG 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR T. Hill MIA 38 41 J. Jefferson MIN 37 40 S. Diggs BUF 28 31 J. Chase CIN 27 30 C. Lamb DAL 24 27 A. St. Brown DET 23 27 K. Allen LAC 22 26 D. Adams LV 21 25 A. Brown PHI 21 23 C. Olave NO 20 23 D. Smith PHI 18 21 C. Kupp LAR 17 21 C. Ridley JAC 17 20 M. Evans TB 16 19 D. Metcalf SEA 16 18 D. Samuel SF 16 17 J. Waddle MIA 15 17 T. Higgins CIN 15 17 B. Aiyuk SF 13 15 C. Watson GB 13 15 A. Cooper CLE 13 15 G. Wilson NYJ 12 15 T. Lockett SEA 12 14 P. Nacua LAR 11 14 D. Moore CHI 10 13 N. Collins HOU 10 13 M. Pittman IND 9 13 G. Pickens PIT 8 11 G. Davis BUF 9 10 J. Addison MIN 8 10 C. Godwin TB 8 10 C. Kirk JAC 8 10 J. Jeudy DEN 8 10 Z. Flowers BAL 8 10 D. London ATL 7 10 N. Dell HOU 8 9 D. Hopkins TEN 7 9 D. Johnson PIT 7 9 T. McLaurin WAS 7 9 C. Sutton DEN 7 9 M. Thomas NO 6 9 J. Meyers LV 6 9 J. Dotson WAS 7 8 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 8 A. Thielen CAR 5 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 M. Brown ARI 5 6 T. Burks TEN 5 6 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5 J. Palmer LAC 5 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 28 31 M. Andrews BAL 15 17 T. Hockenson MIN 12 16 D. Waller NYG 9 11 E. Engram JAC 8 10 S. LaPorta DET 8 10 G. Kittle SF 7 9 D. Goedert PHI 7 9 K. Pitts ATL 6 7 P. Freiermuth PIT 6 6 Z. Ertz ARI 5 6 H. Henry NE 5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 5 D. Kincaid BUF 5 5 L. Musgrave GB 5 5

Quarterback