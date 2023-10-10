Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, check back later today for our updated projected Strength of Schedule rankings our broken down by position available on SportsLine.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 45 48 A. Ekeler LAC 40 43 B. Robinson ATL 33 36 T. Pollard DAL 31 33 J. Jacobs LV 28 30 K. Walker III SEA 28 29 D. Montgomery DET 25 25 T. Etienne JAC 24 24 J. Taylor IND 24 24 B. Hall NYJ 22 24 A. Kamara NO 22 24 S. Barkley NYG 20 22 D. Henry TEN 19 19 D. Swift PHI 18 19 R. Mostert MIA 18 19 A. Jones GB 17 19 D. Achane MIA 16 18 Ky. Williams LAR 16 17 I. Pacheco KC 14 15 J. Mixon CIN 13 14 A. Mattison MIN 13 14 J. Cook BUF 12 13 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 12 13 J. Ford CLE 11 13 D. Pierce HOU 12 12 J. Conner ARI 10 11 R. Stevenson NE 9 10 R. White TB 9 10 J. McLaughlin DEN 8 9 J. Gibbs DET 7 9 M. Sanders CAR 7 9 R. Johnson CHI 7 8 N. Harris PIT 7 7 Jav. Williams DEN 7 7 Z. Moss IND 6 7 T. Spears TEN 5 7 J. Warren PIT -- 6 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 J. Wilson MIA 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR T. Hill MIA 43 47 S. Diggs BUF 39 43 J. Chase CIN 35 39 C. Kupp LAR 34 38 A. Brown PHI 30 33 D. Adams LV 29 33 A. St. Brown DET 28 32 D. Moore CHI 25 29 K. Allen LAC 24 29 C. Lamb DAL 21 24 J. Jefferson MIN 20 24 P. Nacua LAR 18 22 C. Ridley JAC 17 19 T. Higgins CIN 16 19 C. Olave NO 16 18 D. Smith PHI 16 18 D. Samuel SF 16 18 B. Aiyuk SF 16 18 M. Evans TB 16 18 D. Metcalf SEA 15 17 A. Cooper CLE 13 16 J. Meyers LV 11 15 J. Waddle MIA 13 14 J. Addison MIN 12 14 M. Brown ARI 10 14 N. Collins HOU 10 14 G. Davis BUF 11 13 C. Kirk JAC 10 13 A. Thielen CAR 9 13 G. Wilson NYJ 10 12 C. Watson GB 10 12 D. Hopkins TEN 9 12 G. Pickens PIT 9 12 Z. Flowers BAL 9 12 M. Pittman IND 9 12 D. London ATL 8 12 C. Godwin TB 8 12 T. Lockett SEA 7 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 T. McLaurin WAS 7 9 R. Doubs GB 7 8 N. Dell HOU 7 8 J. Jeudy DEN 6 8 C. Sutton DEN 6 7 T. Atwell LAR 6 6 J. Dotson WAS 5 6 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 5 6 J. Palmer LAC 5 6 J. Reynolds DET 5 6 K. Osborn MIN 5 5 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5 M. Thomas NO -- 5 J. Downs IND -- 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 32 35 M. Andrews BAL 19 21 T. Hockenson MIN 13 17 S. LaPorta DET 12 15 D. Waller NYG 9 13 G. Kittle SF 8 10 E. Engram JAC 8 10 K. Pitts ATL 6 8 D. Goedert PHI 6 8 C. Kmet CHI 6 7 D. Schultz HOU -- 6 J. Ferguson DAL 5 6

Quarterback