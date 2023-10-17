Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season Strength of Schedule rankings available on SportsLine later today.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 46 A. Ekeler LAC 35 39 B. Robinson ATL 30 33 K. Walker III SEA 29 30 T. Etienne JAC 28 30 T. Pollard DAL 27 30 J. Jacobs LV 27 29 B. Hall NYJ 26 28 D. Montgomery DET 25 25 J. Taylor IND 24 25 A. Kamara NO 22 24 S. Barkley NYG 22 24 D. Swift PHI 21 22 A. Jones GB 19 21 R. Mostert MIA 19 20 D. Henry TEN 19 19 D. Achane MIA 16 18 Ky. Williams LAR 15 16 I. Pacheco KC 15 16 R. Stevenson NE 13 15 J. Mixon CIN 13 15 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 13 14 J. Ford CLE 11 13 J. Cook BUF 10 12 J. Conner ARI 10 11 J. Gibbs DET 9 11 A. Mattison MIN 9 10 J. McLaughlin DEN 8 9 D. Pierce HOU 8 8 N. Harris PIT 8 8 Z. Moss IND 7 8 R. Johnson CHI 7 8 Jav. Williams DEN 7 7 K. Herbert CHI 7 7 R. White TB 6 7 M. Sanders CAR 6 7 E. Mitchell SF 6 7 C. Hubbard CAR 5 7 J. Wilson MIA 6 6 T. Spears TEN 5 6 A. Gibson WAS 5 5 T. Allgeier ATL 5 5 J. Mason SF 5 5 Z. Evans LAR 5 5 J. Warren PIT -- 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR T. Hill MIA 43 47 C. Kupp LAR 39 43 S. Diggs BUF 38 42 J. Chase CIN 35 39 A. Brown PHI 33 36 A. St. Brown DET 29 33 K. Allen LAC 27 31 D. Adams LV 26 30 C. Lamb DAL 22 26 C. Olave NO 17 20 P. Nacua LAR 16 20 J. Jefferson MIN 16 20 D. Moore CHI 16 19 B. Aiyuk SF 16 18 C. Ridley JAC 15 17 J. Waddle MIA 15 17 T. Higgins CIN 14 17 A. Cooper CLE 14 17 A. Thielen CAR 13 17 D. Smith PHI 14 16 M. Evans TB 14 16 D. Metcalf SEA 14 16 G. Wilson NYJ 13 16 J. Meyers LV 13 16 D. Samuel SF 13 15 M. Pittman IND 11 15 J. Addison MIN 12 14 C. Kirk JAC 11 14 G. Davis BUF 11 13 N. Collins HOU 10 13 M. Brown ARI 10 13 D. London ATL 10 13 Z. Flowers BAL 8 12 C. Godwin TB 8 12 C. Watson GB 9 11 G. Pickens PIT 8 10 T. McLaurin WAS 8 10 T. Lockett SEA 7 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 D. Hopkins TEN 7 9 C. Sutton DEN 6 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 N. Dell HOU 6 7 J. Jeudy DEN 6 7 J. Palmer LAC 6 7 J. Downs

5 7 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 5 6 J. Reynolds DET 5 6 T. Atwell LAR 5 5 J. Dotson WAS 5 5 Q. Johnston LAC 5 5 K. Osborn MIN 5 5 M. Thomas NO -- 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 33 36 M. Andrews BAL 16 19 S. LaPorta DET 11 14 T. Hockenson MIN 10 14 D. Waller NYG 9 13 K. Pitts ATL 9 11 G. Kittle SF 8 10 E. Engram JAC 8 10 D. Goedert PHI 6 8 C. Kmet CHI 6 7 J. Smith ATL 6 7 D. Schultz HOU 5 6

Quarterback