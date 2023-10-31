Entering its 13th season, the Fantasy Football Trade Chart has been an original staple on CBS Sports to help you make trades in your non-PPR, PPR and SuperFlex/2QB leagues.

What is the Trade Chart? The values assigned to the players below reflect a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. Values are determined by expected future performance, future schedule and public sentiment, not past performance.

By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return. However, Fantasy managers should take off 10% of the value in any trade where one side has three or more players than the other. Also, a handful of others only carry legitimate value in two-QB or full-PPR leagues (and thus have no value listed in one-QB or non-PPR leagues).

This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings for the 2023 season. Finally, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points. If you want to dive deeper before sending out or replying to trade offers, be sure to find my updated projected rest of season schedule rankings available on SportsLine later today.

You can reach out with any questions, disagreements or reports of trades from your leagues to Dave Richard at @daverichard on Twitter/X.

Running Back

player tm non PPR C. McCaffrey SF 43 46 T. Etienne JAC 35 37 A. Kamara NO 33 37 B. Hall NYJ 33 36 A. Ekeler LAC 33 36 S. Barkley NYG 31 34 B. Robinson ATL 30 33 J. Taylor IND 30 32 K. Walker III SEA 28 29 D. Swift PHI 26 27 J. Jacobs LV 24 27 T. Pollard DAL 22 25 D. Montgomery DET 21 21 D. Achane MIA 19 20 D. Henry TEN 19 19 I. Pacheco KC 16 17 R. Mostert MIA 16 17 J. Mixon CIN 15 17 R. Stevenson NE 15 17 Ky. Williams LAR 15 17 J. Gibbs DET 14 16 J. Cook BUF 13 15 Jav. Williams DEN 13 14 J. Conner ARI 12 14 J. Ford CLE 12 14 R. White TB 9 13 B. Robinson Jr. WAS 11 12 A. Jones GB 10 11 N. Harris PIT 9 10 A. Mattison MIN 8 9 Z. Moss IND 8 9 G. Edwards BAL 8 8 D. Pierce HOU 7 7 R. Johnson CHI 6 7 D. Henderson KAR 6 7 A. Dillon GB 6 7 K. Herbert CHI 6 6 C. Hubbard CAR 6 6 J. McLaughlin DEN 5 5 T. Spears TEN 5 5 R. Freeman LAR 5 5 Z. Charbonnet SEA 5 5 C. Akers MIN 5 5

Wide Receiver

player tm non PPR T. Hill MIA 44 48 A. Brown PHI 40 44 S. Diggs BUF 38 42 J. Chase CIN 37 41 A. St. Brown DET 32 36 C. Lamb DAL 30 34 K. Allen LAC 28 32 C. Kupp LAR 28 32 D. Adams LV 24 28 J. Waddle MIA 21 24 P. Nacua LAR 20 24 J. Jefferson MIN 20 24 A. Thielen CAR 17 21 M. Evans TB 18 20 D. Moore CHI 16 19 M. Pittman IND 15 19 B. Aiyuk SF 16 18 G. Wilson NYJ 14 18 C. Olave NO 15 17 T. McLaurin WAS 14 17 D. Smith PHI 14 16 J. Addison MIN 13 16 J. Meyers LV 13 16 C. Kirk JAC 13 16 D. Samuel SF 13 15 D. Metcalf SEA 12 14 C. Ridley JAC 12 14 A. Cooper CLE 11 14 D. London ATL 10 13 D. Hopkins TEN 10 13 T. Higgins CIN 10 13 Z. Flowers BAL 9 13 C. Godwin TB 9 13 G. Davis BUF 10 12 G. Pickens PIT 9 11 M. Brown ARI 9 11 T. Lockett SEA 8 11 N. Collins HOU 8 10 J. Palmer LAC 8 10 J. Downs

7 10 D. Johnson PIT 7 10 C. Sutton DEN 7 9 C. Watson GB 7 8 R. Rice KC 7 8 J. Jeudy DEN 7 8 R. Doubs GB 6 7 J. Smith-Njigba SEA 6 7 T. Boyd CIN 5 6 N. Dell HOU 5 5 J. Dotson WAS 5 5 M. Thomas NO -- 5 J. Reed GB -- 5

Tight End

player tm non PPR T. Kelce KC 36 40 M. Andrews BAL 19 22 T. Hockenson MIN 12 17 S. LaPorta DET 11 14 G. Kittle SF 9 12 D. Waller NYG 8 11 D. Goedert PHI 8 11 D. Kincaid BUF 8 10 E. Engram JAC 8 10 K. Pitts ATL 7 9 T. McBride ARI 6 9 D. Schultz HOU 5 6 D. Njoku CLE 5 6 C. Kmet CHI 5 6 L. Thomas WAS 5 5 T. Hill NO 5 5 L. Musgrave GB 5 5

Quarterback