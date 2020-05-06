Play

Fantasy Football Dynasty Mock Draft: Running backs fly off the board in one-quarterback PPR startup mock

Heath Cummings starts his draft with four straight wide receivers and then decides to draft a win-now team.

In 90% of the drafts I do, mock or otherwise, I don't enter with any positional strategy. Sure, I've got rankings and preferences, but ultimately the league is going to decide what positions I prioritize early in the draft. In our most recent Dynasty startup mock, the league decided I was starting with four straight receivers. Considering they were four of my top 13 Dynasty wide receivers, I was pretty happy with that result.

How does it happen? Eight of the first nine players selected were running backs. By the end of Round 2, 13 running backs and three quarterbacks had been selected. In the 38 picks before I took Amari Cooper in Round 4, 23 were not receivers. Maybe more importantly for the purposes of this draft, a couple of those receivers (Calvin Ridley and DK Metcalf) are more long-term upside guys. That matters because as I sat there with Cooper, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith-Schuster on my roster, I had another decision to make; Keep accumulating best player available or try to win this league in Year 1? When Todd Gurley was my top back available in Round 5, that choice became easier. 

While I don't think it's a good idea to go into a Dynasty startup with a definite positional plan, it's even more important to me that I leave my options open in terms of my contending window. I'm OK trying to win Year 1, and I'm fine building a team of youth to try to win Year 2 or 3. What I don't want to do is get stuck in the middle. So once I made the Gurley pick, I committed to winning 2020 with Dak Prescott, David Johnson and Mark Ingram on three of my next four picks. It's the reason my tight end combo is Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst as opposed to Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. It's also why my backup quarterbacks are Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill as opposed to Jared Goff and Dwayne Haskins

There were a couple of younger guys mixed in like Darrell Henderson and Preston Williams, but mostly this is a roster designed to win it all, and then prepare for a rebuild. The running backs on this team may very well be useless by 2021, but it won't be hard to turn Adams, Kupp and Cooper into the types of picks one needs for a rebuild in the future. Especially in a three-receiver league.

While you shouldn't have a plan you're married to before the draft, you do need to make a plan during the draft and then optimize your decision making around that plan. Other than the Henderson pick (should have been Evan Engram), I was pretty pleased with how this plan came together.

We were joined by several analysts from Razzball and one from Dynasty League Football for this mock. I'll just use their screen names below. Here's the full list of participants:

MB - Razzball
Chris Towers - CBS Sports
AlFFred - Razzball
Jeff Haverlack - DLF
B_Don - Razzball
Donkey Teeth - Razzball
Jamey Eisenberg - CBS Sports
Ben Gretch - CBS Sports
Adam Aizer - CBS Sports
Heath Cummings - CBS Sports
Ben Schragger - CBS Sports
Dave Richard - CBS Sports

And here are the results:

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 MB - Razzball C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Chris Towers S. Barkley RB NYG
3 alFFred - Razzball A. Kamara RB NO
4 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) E. Elliott RB DAL
5 B_Don J. Mixon RB CIN
6 Donkey Teeth - Razzball M. Thomas WR NO
7 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
8 Gretch M. Sanders RB PHI
9 Adam Aizer C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
10 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
11 Ben Schragger P. Mahomes QB KC
12 Dave Richard T. Hill WR KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Dave Richard C. Godwin WR TB
14 Ben Schragger D. Hopkins WR ARI
15 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
16 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV
17 Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
18 Jamey Eisenberg N. Chubb RB CLE
19 Donkey Teeth - Razzball L. Jackson QB BAL
20 B_Don J. Dobbins RB BAL
21 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) M. Evans WR TB
22 alFFred - Razzball K. Drake RB ARI
23 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
24 MB - Razzball K. Murray QB ARI
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 MB - Razzball A. Ekeler RB LAC
26 Chris Towers G. Kittle TE SF
27 alFFred - Razzball A. Brown WR TEN
28 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) D. Swift RB DET
29 B_Don C. Akers RB LAR
30 Donkey Teeth - Razzball D. Henry RB TEN
31 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
32 Gretch C. Ridley WR ATL
33 Adam Aizer D. Metcalf WR SEA
34 Heath Cummings C. Kupp WR LAR
35 Ben Schragger O. Beckham WR CLE
36 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Dave Richard J. Jones WR ATL
38 Ben Schragger T. Kelce TE KC
39 Heath Cummings A. Cooper WR DAL
40 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS
41 Gretch C. Lamb WR DAL
42 Jamey Eisenberg C. Sutton WR DEN
43 Donkey Teeth - Razzball L. Fournette RB JAC
44 B_Don J. Jeudy WR DEN
45 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) K. Allen WR LAC
46 alFFred - Razzball A. Robinson WR CHI
47 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
48 MB - Razzball D. Chark WR JAC
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 MB - Razzball J. Reagor WR PHI
50 Chris Towers S. Diggs WR BUF
51 alFFred - Razzball J. Conner RB PIT
52 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) D. Samuel WR SF
53 B_Don M. Andrews TE BAL
54 Donkey Teeth - Razzball T. Lockett WR SEA
55 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
56 Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
57 Adam Aizer R. Woods WR LAR
58 Heath Cummings T. Gurley RB ATL
59 Ben Schragger D. Singletary RB BUF
60 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Dave Richard K. Vaughn RB TB
62 Ben Schragger M. Gordon RB DEN
63 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
64 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
65 Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
66 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Ertz TE PHI
67 Donkey Teeth - Razzball D. Montgomery RB CHI
68 B_Don K. Johnson RB DET
69 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) L. Bell RB NYJ
70 alFFred - Razzball H. Henry TE LAC
71 Chris Towers M. Brown WR BAL
72 MB - Razzball D. Slayton WR NYG
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 MB - Razzball M. Gesicki TE MIA
74 Chris Towers M. Gallup WR DAL
75 alFFred - Razzball D. Parker WR MIA
76 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) J. Landry WR CLE
77 B_Don T. Hilton WR IND
78 Donkey Teeth - Razzball J. Jefferson WR MIN
79 Jamey Eisenberg H. Ruggs WR LV
80 Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
81 Adam Aizer D. Waller TE LV
82 Heath Cummings D. Johnson RB HOU
83 Ben Schragger B. Cooks WR HOU
84 Dave Richard R. Jones RB TB
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
86 Ben Schragger D. Guice RB WAS
87 Heath Cummings D. Henderson RB LAR
88 Adam Aizer L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
89 Gretch E. Engram TE NYG
90 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Moss RB BUF
91 Donkey Teeth - Razzball A. Hooper TE CLE
92 B_Don A. Green WR CIN
93 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) M. Pittman WR IND
94 alFFred - Razzball D. Mims WR NYJ
95 Chris Towers S. Michel RB NE
96 MB - Razzball M. Breida RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 MB - Razzball B. Aiyuk WR SF
98 Chris Towers T. Cohen RB CHI
99 alFFred - Razzball C. Wentz QB PHI
100 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) M. Mack RB IND
101 B_Don N. Harry WR NE
102 Donkey Teeth - Razzball P. Lindsay RB DEN
103 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higgins WR CIN
104 Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
105 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
106 Heath Cummings M. Ingram RB BAL
107 Ben Schragger M. Williams WR LAC
108 Dave Richard J. Burrow QB CIN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
110 Ben Schragger J. Howard RB MIA
111 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
112 Adam Aizer R. Mostert RB SF
113 Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
114 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
115 Donkey Teeth - Razzball C. Samuel WR CAR
116 B_Don D. Williams RB KC
117 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) N. Fant TE DEN
118 alFFred - Razzball B. Edwards WR LV
119 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
120 MB - Razzball J. Edelman WR NE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 MB - Razzball T. Pollard RB DAL
122 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
123 alFFred - Razzball D. Goedert TE PHI
124 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) A. Mattison RB MIN
125 B_Don D. Freeman RB ATL
126 Donkey Teeth - Razzball E. Sanders WR NO
127 Jamey Eisenberg N. Hines RB IND
128 Gretch J. Kelley RB LAC
129 Adam Aizer V. Jefferson WR LAR
130 Heath Cummings T. Higbee TE LAR
131 Ben Schragger J. Reynolds WR LAR
132 Dave Richard S. Shepard WR NYG
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Dave Richard A. McFarland RB PIT
134 Ben Schragger D. Evans RB TEN
135 Heath Cummings H. Hurst TE ATL
136 Adam Aizer A. Miller WR CHI
137 Gretch J. White RB NE
138 Jamey Eisenberg R. Armstead RB JAC
139 Donkey Teeth - Razzball T. Hockenson TE DET
140 B_Don A. Rodgers QB GB
141 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) C. Claypool WR PIT
142 alFFred - Razzball B. Mayfield QB CLE
143 Chris Towers K. Hamler WR DEN
144 MB - Razzball R. Penny RB SEA
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 MB - Razzball R. Gronkowski TE TB
146 Chris Towers R. Anderson WR CAR
147 alFFred - Razzball G. Tate WR NYG
148 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) M. Ryan QB ATL
149 B_Don C. Davis WR TEN
150 Donkey Teeth - Razzball J. Brown WR BUF
151 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET
152 Gretch B. Scott RB PHI
153 Adam Aizer D. Jones QB NYG
154 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI
155 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN
156 Dave Richard J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Dave Richard J. Sternberger TE GB
158 Ben Schragger D. Lock QB DEN
159 Heath Cummings T. Brady QB TB
160 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
161 Gretch M. Stafford QB DET
162 Jamey Eisenberg J. Goff QB LAR
163 Donkey Teeth - Razzball D. Johnson RB HOU
164 B_Don J. Jackson RB LAC
165 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) I. Thomas TE CAR
166 alFFred - Razzball J. McKinnon RB SF
167 Chris Towers J. Richard RB LV
168 MB - Razzball D. Duvernay WR BAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 MB - Razzball S. Darnold QB NYJ
170 Chris Towers O. Howard TE TB
171 alFFred - Razzball L. Perine RB NYJ
172 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
173 B_Don L. Bowden WR LV
174 Donkey Teeth - Razzball A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
175 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
176 Gretch I. Smith TE MIN
177 Adam Aizer D. Brees QB NO
178 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR
179 Ben Schragger D. Harris RB NE
180 Dave Richard B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Dave Richard A. Trautman TE NO
182 Ben Schragger B. Perriman WR NYJ
183 Heath Cummings D. Dallas RB SEA
184 Adam Aizer S. Watkins WR KC
185 Gretch J. Garoppolo QB SF
186 Jamey Eisenberg J. Cook TE NO
187 Donkey Teeth - Razzball B. Snell RB PIT
188 B_Don A. Jeffery WR PHI
189 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) T. Bridgewater QB CAR
190 alFFred - Razzball T. Homer RB SEA
191 Chris Towers C. Newton QB CAR
192 MB - Razzball J. Ross WR CIN
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 MB - Razzball C. Kmet TE CHI
194 Chris Towers J. Williams RB GB
195 alFFred - Razzball E. Benjamin RB ARI
196 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) B. Jarwin TE DAL
197 B_Don J. Herbert QB LAC
198 Donkey Teeth - Razzball A. Peterson RB WAS
199 Jamey Eisenberg C. Thompson RB WAS
200 Gretch G. Bernard RB CIN
201 Adam Aizer H. Renfrow WR LV
202 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL
203 Ben Schragger T. Johnson WR TB
204 Dave Richard J. Doyle TE IND
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 Dave Richard G. Minshew QB JAC
206 Ben Schragger D. Westbrook WR JAC
207 Heath Cummings G. Edwards RB BAL
208 Adam Aizer E. Ebron TE PIT
209 Gretch R. Freeman RB DEN
210 Jamey Eisenberg C. Herndon TE NYJ
211 Donkey Teeth - Razzball K. Cousins QB MIN
212 B_Don K. Coutee WR HOU
213 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) M. Boykin WR BAL
214 alFFred - Razzball J. Hurts QB PHI
215 Chris Towers T. Hill QB NO
216 MB - Razzball R. Burkhead RB NE
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 MB - Razzball I. Smith RB ATL
218 Chris Towers R. Gage WR ATL
219 alFFred - Razzball Q. Cephus WR DET
220 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) T. Williams WR LV
221 B_Don D. Pettis WR SF
222 Donkey Teeth - Razzball J. Washington WR PIT
223 Jamey Eisenberg J. Winston QB NO
224 Gretch S. Sims WR WAS
225 Adam Aizer A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
226 Heath Cummings R. Tannehill QB TEN
227 Ben Schragger B. Love RB WAS
228 Dave Richard A. Isabella WR ARI
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
230 Ben Schragger D. Thompson RB KC
231 Heath Cummings K. Stills WR HOU
232 Adam Aizer D. Ogunbowale RB TB
233 Gretch G. Davis WR BUF
234 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
235 Donkey Teeth - Razzball W. Dissly TE SEA
236 B_Don D. Haskins QB WAS
237 Jeff Haverlack (DLF) D. Mooney WR CHI
238 alFFred - Razzball Q. Watkins WR PHI
239 Chris Towers R. Anderson RB CIN
240 MB - Razzball J. Doctson WR NYJ
Team by Team
MB - Razzball
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 K. Murray QB ARI
3 25 A. Ekeler RB LAC
4 48 D. Chark WR JAC
5 49 J. Reagor WR PHI
6 72 D. Slayton WR NYG
7 73 M. Gesicki TE MIA
8 96 M. Breida RB MIA
9 97 B. Aiyuk WR SF
10 120 J. Edelman WR NE
11 121 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 144 R. Penny RB SEA
13 145 R. Gronkowski TE TB
14 168 D. Duvernay WR BAL
15 169 S. Darnold QB NYJ
16 192 J. Ross WR CIN
17 193 C. Kmet TE CHI
18 216 R. Burkhead RB NE
19 217 I. Smith RB ATL
20 240 J. Doctson WR NYJ
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 D. Moore WR CAR
3 26 G. Kittle TE SF
4 47 D. Watson QB HOU
5 50 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 71 M. Brown WR BAL
7 74 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 95 S. Michel RB NE
9 98 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 119 A. Lazard WR GB
11 122 T. Coleman RB SF
12 143 K. Hamler WR DEN
13 146 R. Anderson WR CAR
14 167 J. Richard RB LV
15 170 O. Howard TE TB
16 191 C. Newton QB CAR
17 194 J. Williams RB GB
18 215 T. Hill QB NO
19 218 R. Gage WR ATL
20 239 R. Anderson RB CIN
alFFred - Razzball
Rd Pk Player
1 3 A. Kamara RB NO
2 22 K. Drake RB ARI
3 27 A. Brown WR TEN
4 46 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 51 J. Conner RB PIT
6 70 H. Henry TE LAC
7 75 D. Parker WR MIA
8 94 D. Mims WR NYJ
9 99 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 118 B. Edwards WR LV
11 123 D. Goedert TE PHI
12 142 B. Mayfield QB CLE
13 147 G. Tate WR NYG
14 166 J. McKinnon RB SF
15 171 L. Perine RB NYJ
16 190 T. Homer RB SEA
17 195 E. Benjamin RB ARI
18 214 J. Hurts QB PHI
19 219 Q. Cephus WR DET
20 238 Q. Watkins WR PHI
Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
Rd Pk Player
1 4 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 21 M. Evans WR TB
3 28 D. Swift RB DET
4 45 K. Allen WR LAC
5 52 D. Samuel WR SF
6 69 L. Bell RB NYJ
7 76 J. Landry WR CLE
8 93 M. Pittman WR IND
9 100 M. Mack RB IND
10 117 N. Fant TE DEN
11 124 A. Mattison RB MIN
12 141 C. Claypool WR PIT
13 148 M. Ryan QB ATL
14 165 I. Thomas TE CAR
15 172 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
16 189 T. Bridgewater QB CAR
17 196 B. Jarwin TE DAL
18 213 M. Boykin WR BAL
19 220 T. Williams WR LV
20 237 D. Mooney WR CHI
B_Don
Rd Pk Player
1 5 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 20 J. Dobbins RB BAL
3 29 C. Akers RB LAR
4 44 J. Jeudy WR DEN
5 53 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 68 K. Johnson RB DET
7 77 T. Hilton WR IND
8 92 A. Green WR CIN
9 101 N. Harry WR NE
10 116 D. Williams RB KC
11 125 D. Freeman RB ATL
12 140 A. Rodgers QB GB
13 149 C. Davis WR TEN
14 164 J. Jackson RB LAC
15 173 L. Bowden WR LV
16 188 A. Jeffery WR PHI
17 197 J. Herbert QB LAC
18 212 K. Coutee WR HOU
19 221 D. Pettis WR SF
20 236 D. Haskins QB WAS
Donkey Teeth - Razzball
Rd Pk Player
1 6 M. Thomas WR NO
2 19 L. Jackson QB BAL
3 30 D. Henry RB TEN
4 43 L. Fournette RB JAC
5 54 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 67 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 78 J. Jefferson WR MIN
8 91 A. Hooper TE CLE
9 102 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 115 C. Samuel WR CAR
11 126 E. Sanders WR NO
12 139 T. Hockenson TE DET
13 150 J. Brown WR BUF
14 163 D. Johnson RB HOU
15 174 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
16 187 B. Snell RB PIT
17 198 A. Peterson RB WAS
18 211 K. Cousins QB MIN
19 222 J. Washington WR PIT
20 235 W. Dissly TE SEA
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 7 D. Cook RB MIN
2 18 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 31 K. Golladay WR DET
4 42 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 55 A. Thielen WR MIN
6 66 Z. Ertz TE PHI
7 79 H. Ruggs WR LV
8 90 Z. Moss RB BUF
9 103 T. Higgins WR CIN
10 114 J. Allen QB BUF
11 127 N. Hines RB IND
12 138 R. Armstead RB JAC
13 151 M. Jones WR DET
14 162 J. Goff QB LAR
15 175 L. Murray RB NO
16 186 J. Cook TE NO
17 199 C. Thompson RB WAS
18 210 C. Herndon TE NYJ
19 223 J. Winston QB NO
20 234 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 8 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 17 J. Taylor RB IND
3 32 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 41 C. Lamb WR DAL
5 56 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 65 C. Kirk WR ARI
7 80 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 89 E. Engram TE NYG
9 104 M. Hardman WR KC
10 113 D. Johnson WR PIT
11 128 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 137 J. White RB NE
13 152 B. Scott RB PHI
14 161 M. Stafford QB DET
15 176 I. Smith TE MIN
16 185 J. Garoppolo QB SF
17 200 G. Bernard RB CIN
18 209 R. Freeman RB DEN
19 224 S. Sims WR WAS
20 233 G. Davis WR BUF
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 16 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 33 D. Metcalf WR SEA
4 40 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 57 R. Woods WR LAR
6 64 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 81 D. Waller TE LV
8 88 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
9 105 R. Wilson QB SEA
10 112 R. Mostert RB SF
11 129 V. Jefferson WR LAR
12 136 A. Miller WR CHI
13 153 D. Jones QB NYG
14 160 P. Campbell WR IND
15 177 D. Brees QB NO
16 184 S. Watkins WR KC
17 201 H. Renfrow WR LV
18 208 E. Ebron TE PIT
19 225 A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
20 232 D. Ogunbowale RB TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 34 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 39 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 58 T. Gurley RB ATL
6 63 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 82 D. Johnson RB HOU
8 87 D. Henderson RB LAR
9 106 M. Ingram RB BAL
10 111 P. Williams WR MIA
11 130 T. Higbee TE LAR
12 135 H. Hurst TE ATL
13 154 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 159 T. Brady QB TB
15 178 M. Brown RB LAR
16 183 D. Dallas RB SEA
17 202 J. Hill RB BAL
18 207 G. Edwards RB BAL
19 226 R. Tannehill QB TEN
20 231 K. Stills WR HOU
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 11 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 14 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 35 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 38 T. Kelce TE KC
5 59 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 62 M. Gordon RB DEN
7 83 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 86 D. Guice RB WAS
9 107 M. Williams WR LAC
10 110 J. Howard RB MIA
11 131 J. Reynolds WR LAR
12 134 D. Evans RB TEN
13 155 J. Smith TE TEN
14 158 D. Lock QB DEN
15 179 D. Harris RB NE
16 182 B. Perriman WR NYJ
17 203 T. Johnson WR TB
18 206 D. Westbrook WR JAC
19 227 B. Love RB WAS
20 230 D. Thompson RB KC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Hill WR KC
2 13 C. Godwin WR TB
3 36 A. Jones RB GB
4 37 J. Jones WR ATL
5 60 C. Carson RB SEA
6 61 K. Vaughn RB TB
7 84 R. Jones RB TB
8 85 A. Dillon RB GB
9 108 J. Burrow QB CIN
10 109 A. Gibson RB WAS
11 132 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 133 A. McFarland RB PIT
13 156 J. Crowder WR NYJ
14 157 J. Sternberger TE GB
15 180 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
16 181 A. Trautman TE NO
17 204 J. Doyle TE IND
18 205 G. Minshew QB JAC
19 228 A. Isabella WR ARI
20 229 D. Jackson WR PHI
