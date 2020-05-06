Fantasy Football Dynasty Mock Draft: Running backs fly off the board in one-quarterback PPR startup mock
Heath Cummings starts his draft with four straight wide receivers and then decides to draft a win-now team.
In 90% of the drafts I do, mock or otherwise, I don't enter with any positional strategy. Sure, I've got rankings and preferences, but ultimately the league is going to decide what positions I prioritize early in the draft. In our most recent Dynasty startup mock, the league decided I was starting with four straight receivers. Considering they were four of my top 13 Dynasty wide receivers, I was pretty happy with that result.
How does it happen? Eight of the first nine players selected were running backs. By the end of Round 2, 13 running backs and three quarterbacks had been selected. In the 38 picks before I took Amari Cooper in Round 4, 23 were not receivers. Maybe more importantly for the purposes of this draft, a couple of those receivers (Calvin Ridley and DK Metcalf) are more long-term upside guys. That matters because as I sat there with Cooper, Davante Adams, Cooper Kupp and JuJu Smith-Schuster on my roster, I had another decision to make; Keep accumulating best player available or try to win this league in Year 1? When Todd Gurley was my top back available in Round 5, that choice became easier.
While I don't think it's a good idea to go into a Dynasty startup with a definite positional plan, it's even more important to me that I leave my options open in terms of my contending window. I'm OK trying to win Year 1, and I'm fine building a team of youth to try to win Year 2 or 3. What I don't want to do is get stuck in the middle. So once I made the Gurley pick, I committed to winning 2020 with Dak Prescott, David Johnson and Mark Ingram on three of my next four picks. It's the reason my tight end combo is Tyler Higbee and Hayden Hurst as opposed to Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson. It's also why my backup quarterbacks are Tom Brady and Ryan Tannehill as opposed to Jared Goff and Dwayne Haskins.
There were a couple of younger guys mixed in like Darrell Henderson and Preston Williams, but mostly this is a roster designed to win it all, and then prepare for a rebuild. The running backs on this team may very well be useless by 2021, but it won't be hard to turn Adams, Kupp and Cooper into the types of picks one needs for a rebuild in the future. Especially in a three-receiver league.
While you shouldn't have a plan you're married to before the draft, you do need to make a plan during the draft and then optimize your decision making around that plan. Other than the Henderson pick (should have been Evan Engram), I was pretty pleased with how this plan came together.
We were joined by several analysts from Razzball and one from Dynasty League Football for this mock. I'll just use their screen names below. Here's the full list of participants:
MB - Razzball
Chris Towers - CBS Sports
AlFFred - Razzball
Jeff Haverlack - DLF
B_Don - Razzball
Donkey Teeth - Razzball
Jamey Eisenberg - CBS Sports
Ben Gretch - CBS Sports
Adam Aizer - CBS Sports
Heath Cummings - CBS Sports
Ben Schragger - CBS Sports
Dave Richard - CBS Sports
And here are the results:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|MB - Razzball
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Chris Towers
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|alFFred - Razzball
|A. Kamara RB NO
|4
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|5
|B_Don
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|6
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|M. Thomas WR NO
|7
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|8
|Gretch
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|9
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|10
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|11
|Ben Schragger
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|12
|Dave Richard
|T. Hill WR KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Dave Richard
|C. Godwin WR TB
|14
|Ben Schragger
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|15
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|16
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|17
|Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|18
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|19
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|20
|B_Don
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|21
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|M. Evans WR TB
|22
|alFFred - Razzball
|K. Drake RB ARI
|23
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|24
|MB - Razzball
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|MB - Razzball
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|26
|Chris Towers
|G. Kittle TE SF
|27
|alFFred - Razzball
|A. Brown WR TEN
|28
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|D. Swift RB DET
|29
|B_Don
|C. Akers RB LAR
|30
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|D. Henry RB TEN
|31
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|32
|Gretch
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|33
|Adam Aizer
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|34
|Heath Cummings
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|35
|Ben Schragger
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|36
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Dave Richard
|J. Jones WR ATL
|38
|Ben Schragger
|T. Kelce TE KC
|39
|Heath Cummings
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|40
|Adam Aizer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|41
|Gretch
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|42
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|43
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|44
|B_Don
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|45
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|K. Allen WR LAC
|46
|alFFred - Razzball
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|47
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|48
|MB - Razzball
|D. Chark WR JAC
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|MB - Razzball
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|50
|Chris Towers
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|51
|alFFred - Razzball
|J. Conner RB PIT
|52
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|D. Samuel WR SF
|53
|B_Don
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|54
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|55
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|56
|Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|57
|Adam Aizer
|R. Woods WR LAR
|58
|Heath Cummings
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|59
|Ben Schragger
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|60
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Dave Richard
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|62
|Ben Schragger
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|63
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|64
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|65
|Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|66
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|67
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|68
|B_Don
|K. Johnson RB DET
|69
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|70
|alFFred - Razzball
|H. Henry TE LAC
|71
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown WR BAL
|72
|MB - Razzball
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|MB - Razzball
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|74
|Chris Towers
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|75
|alFFred - Razzball
|D. Parker WR MIA
|76
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|J. Landry WR CLE
|77
|B_Don
|T. Hilton WR IND
|78
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|79
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Ruggs WR LV
|80
|Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|81
|Adam Aizer
|D. Waller TE LV
|82
|Heath Cummings
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|83
|Ben Schragger
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|84
|Dave Richard
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|86
|Ben Schragger
|D. Guice RB WAS
|87
|Heath Cummings
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|88
|Adam Aizer
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|89
|Gretch
|E. Engram TE NYG
|90
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|91
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|92
|B_Don
|A. Green WR CIN
|93
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|M. Pittman WR IND
|94
|alFFred - Razzball
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|95
|Chris Towers
|S. Michel RB NE
|96
|MB - Razzball
|M. Breida RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|MB - Razzball
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|98
|Chris Towers
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|99
|alFFred - Razzball
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|100
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|M. Mack RB IND
|101
|B_Don
|N. Harry WR NE
|102
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|103
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|104
|Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|105
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|106
|Heath Cummings
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|107
|Ben Schragger
|M. Williams WR LAC
|108
|Dave Richard
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|110
|Ben Schragger
|J. Howard RB MIA
|111
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|112
|Adam Aizer
|R. Mostert RB SF
|113
|Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|114
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|115
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|116
|B_Don
|D. Williams RB KC
|117
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|N. Fant TE DEN
|118
|alFFred - Razzball
|B. Edwards WR LV
|119
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|120
|MB - Razzball
|J. Edelman WR NE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|MB - Razzball
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|122
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|123
|alFFred - Razzball
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|124
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|125
|B_Don
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|126
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|E. Sanders WR NO
|127
|Jamey Eisenberg
|N. Hines RB IND
|128
|Gretch
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|129
|Adam Aizer
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|130
|Heath Cummings
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|131
|Ben Schragger
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|132
|Dave Richard
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Dave Richard
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|134
|Ben Schragger
|D. Evans RB TEN
|135
|Heath Cummings
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|136
|Adam Aizer
|A. Miller WR CHI
|137
|Gretch
|J. White RB NE
|138
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|139
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|140
|B_Don
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|141
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|142
|alFFred - Razzball
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|143
|Chris Towers
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|144
|MB - Razzball
|R. Penny RB SEA
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|MB - Razzball
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|146
|Chris Towers
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|147
|alFFred - Razzball
|G. Tate WR NYG
|148
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|149
|B_Don
|C. Davis WR TEN
|150
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|J. Brown WR BUF
|151
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Jones WR DET
|152
|Gretch
|B. Scott RB PHI
|153
|Adam Aizer
|D. Jones QB NYG
|154
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|155
|Ben Schragger
|J. Smith TE TEN
|156
|Dave Richard
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Dave Richard
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|158
|Ben Schragger
|D. Lock QB DEN
|159
|Heath Cummings
|T. Brady QB TB
|160
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|161
|Gretch
|M. Stafford QB DET
|162
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Goff QB LAR
|163
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|164
|B_Don
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|165
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|166
|alFFred - Razzball
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|167
|Chris Towers
|J. Richard RB LV
|168
|MB - Razzball
|D. Duvernay WR BAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|MB - Razzball
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|170
|Chris Towers
|O. Howard TE TB
|171
|alFFred - Razzball
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|172
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|173
|B_Don
|L. Bowden WR LV
|174
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|175
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|176
|Gretch
|I. Smith TE MIN
|177
|Adam Aizer
|D. Brees QB NO
|178
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown RB LAR
|179
|Ben Schragger
|D. Harris RB NE
|180
|Dave Richard
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Dave Richard
|A. Trautman TE NO
|182
|Ben Schragger
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|183
|Heath Cummings
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|184
|Adam Aizer
|S. Watkins WR KC
|185
|Gretch
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|186
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Cook TE NO
|187
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|B. Snell RB PIT
|188
|B_Don
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|189
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|190
|alFFred - Razzball
|T. Homer RB SEA
|191
|Chris Towers
|C. Newton QB CAR
|192
|MB - Razzball
|J. Ross WR CIN
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|MB - Razzball
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|194
|Chris Towers
|J. Williams RB GB
|195
|alFFred - Razzball
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|196
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|197
|B_Don
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|198
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|199
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|200
|Gretch
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|201
|Adam Aizer
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|202
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB BAL
|203
|Ben Schragger
|T. Johnson WR TB
|204
|Dave Richard
|J. Doyle TE IND
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|Dave Richard
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|206
|Ben Schragger
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|207
|Heath Cummings
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|208
|Adam Aizer
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|209
|Gretch
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|210
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|211
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|212
|B_Don
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|213
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|214
|alFFred - Razzball
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|215
|Chris Towers
|T. Hill QB NO
|216
|MB - Razzball
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|MB - Razzball
|I. Smith RB ATL
|218
|Chris Towers
|R. Gage WR ATL
|219
|alFFred - Razzball
|Q. Cephus WR DET
|220
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|T. Williams WR LV
|221
|B_Don
|D. Pettis WR SF
|222
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|J. Washington WR PIT
|223
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Winston QB NO
|224
|Gretch
|S. Sims WR WAS
|225
|Adam Aizer
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|226
|Heath Cummings
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|227
|Ben Schragger
|B. Love RB WAS
|228
|Dave Richard
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|230
|Ben Schragger
|D. Thompson RB KC
|231
|Heath Cummings
|K. Stills WR HOU
|232
|Adam Aizer
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|233
|Gretch
|G. Davis WR BUF
|234
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|235
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|236
|B_Don
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|237
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|238
|alFFred - Razzball
|Q. Watkins WR PHI
|239
|Chris Towers
|R. Anderson RB CIN
|240
|MB - Razzball
|J. Doctson WR NYJ
|MB - Razzball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|K. Murray QB ARI
|3
|25
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|4
|48
|D. Chark WR JAC
|5
|49
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|6
|72
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|7
|73
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|8
|96
|M. Breida RB MIA
|9
|97
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|10
|120
|J. Edelman WR NE
|11
|121
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|144
|R. Penny RB SEA
|13
|145
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|14
|168
|D. Duvernay WR BAL
|15
|169
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|16
|192
|J. Ross WR CIN
|17
|193
|C. Kmet TE CHI
|18
|216
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|19
|217
|I. Smith RB ATL
|20
|240
|J. Doctson WR NYJ
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|26
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|47
|D. Watson QB HOU
|5
|50
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|71
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|74
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|8
|95
|S. Michel RB NE
|9
|98
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|119
|A. Lazard WR GB
|11
|122
|T. Coleman RB SF
|12
|143
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|13
|146
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|14
|167
|J. Richard RB LV
|15
|170
|O. Howard TE TB
|16
|191
|C. Newton QB CAR
|17
|194
|J. Williams RB GB
|18
|215
|T. Hill QB NO
|19
|218
|R. Gage WR ATL
|20
|239
|R. Anderson RB CIN
|alFFred - Razzball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|22
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|27
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|46
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|51
|J. Conner RB PIT
|6
|70
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|75
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|94
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|9
|99
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|10
|118
|B. Edwards WR LV
|11
|123
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|12
|142
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|13
|147
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|166
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|15
|171
|L. Perine RB NYJ
|16
|190
|T. Homer RB SEA
|17
|195
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|18
|214
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|19
|219
|Q. Cephus WR DET
|20
|238
|Q. Watkins WR PHI
|Jeff Haverlack (DLF)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|21
|M. Evans WR TB
|3
|28
|D. Swift RB DET
|4
|45
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|52
|D. Samuel WR SF
|6
|69
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|7
|76
|J. Landry WR CLE
|8
|93
|M. Pittman WR IND
|9
|100
|M. Mack RB IND
|10
|117
|N. Fant TE DEN
|11
|124
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|12
|141
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|13
|148
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|14
|165
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|15
|172
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|16
|189
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|17
|196
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|18
|213
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|19
|220
|T. Williams WR LV
|20
|237
|D. Mooney WR CHI
|B_Don
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|20
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|3
|29
|C. Akers RB LAR
|4
|44
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|5
|53
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|68
|K. Johnson RB DET
|7
|77
|T. Hilton WR IND
|8
|92
|A. Green WR CIN
|9
|101
|N. Harry WR NE
|10
|116
|D. Williams RB KC
|11
|125
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|12
|140
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|13
|149
|C. Davis WR TEN
|14
|164
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|15
|173
|L. Bowden WR LV
|16
|188
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|17
|197
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|18
|212
|K. Coutee WR HOU
|19
|221
|D. Pettis WR SF
|20
|236
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|Donkey Teeth - Razzball
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|19
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|3
|30
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|43
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|5
|54
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|67
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|78
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|8
|91
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|9
|102
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|115
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|11
|126
|E. Sanders WR NO
|12
|139
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|13
|150
|J. Brown WR BUF
|14
|163
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|15
|174
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|16
|187
|B. Snell RB PIT
|17
|198
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|18
|211
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|19
|222
|J. Washington WR PIT
|20
|235
|W. Dissly TE SEA
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|18
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|31
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|42
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|55
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|6
|66
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|7
|79
|H. Ruggs WR LV
|8
|90
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|9
|103
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|10
|114
|J. Allen QB BUF
|11
|127
|N. Hines RB IND
|12
|138
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|13
|151
|M. Jones WR DET
|14
|162
|J. Goff QB LAR
|15
|175
|L. Murray RB NO
|16
|186
|J. Cook TE NO
|17
|199
|C. Thompson RB WAS
|18
|210
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|19
|223
|J. Winston QB NO
|20
|234
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|17
|J. Taylor RB IND
|3
|32
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|41
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|5
|56
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|6
|65
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|7
|80
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|89
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|104
|M. Hardman WR KC
|10
|113
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|11
|128
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|12
|137
|J. White RB NE
|13
|152
|B. Scott RB PHI
|14
|161
|M. Stafford QB DET
|15
|176
|I. Smith TE MIN
|16
|185
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|17
|200
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|18
|209
|R. Freeman RB DEN
|19
|224
|S. Sims WR WAS
|20
|233
|G. Davis WR BUF
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|16
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|33
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|4
|40
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|57
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|64
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|81
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|88
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|9
|105
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|10
|112
|R. Mostert RB SF
|11
|129
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|12
|136
|A. Miller WR CHI
|13
|153
|D. Jones QB NYG
|14
|160
|P. Campbell WR IND
|15
|177
|D. Brees QB NO
|16
|184
|S. Watkins WR KC
|17
|201
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|18
|208
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|19
|225
|A. Okwuegbunam TE DEN
|20
|232
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|15
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|34
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|39
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|58
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|6
|63
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|82
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|8
|87
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|9
|106
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|10
|111
|P. Williams WR MIA
|11
|130
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|12
|135
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|13
|154
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|14
|159
|T. Brady QB TB
|15
|178
|M. Brown RB LAR
|16
|183
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|17
|202
|J. Hill RB BAL
|18
|207
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|19
|226
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|20
|231
|K. Stills WR HOU
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|14
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|35
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|38
|T. Kelce TE KC
|5
|59
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|62
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|7
|83
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|86
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|107
|M. Williams WR LAC
|10
|110
|J. Howard RB MIA
|11
|131
|J. Reynolds WR LAR
|12
|134
|D. Evans RB TEN
|13
|155
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|158
|D. Lock QB DEN
|15
|179
|D. Harris RB NE
|16
|182
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|17
|203
|T. Johnson WR TB
|18
|206
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|19
|227
|B. Love RB WAS
|20
|230
|D. Thompson RB KC
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|13
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|36
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|37
|J. Jones WR ATL
|5
|60
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|61
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|7
|84
|R. Jones RB TB
|8
|85
|A. Dillon RB GB
|9
|108
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|10
|109
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|11
|132
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|12
|133
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|13
|156
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|14
|157
|J. Sternberger TE GB
|15
|180
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|16
|181
|A. Trautman TE NO
|17
|204
|J. Doyle TE IND
|18
|205
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|19
|228
|A. Isabella WR ARI
|20
|229
|D. Jackson WR PHI
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Fantasy Football Today Podcast
-
2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty rankings
Scott Engel has revealed his 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for PPR leagues.
-
Dynasty rankings updates, mocks and more
Our Dynasty content has been updated to reflect the post-draft world and we're still adding...
-
Dynasty WR Tiers
The wide receiver position has never been deeper, but the elite still stand out.
-
Dynasty RB Tiers
Everyone is excited about the rookie running backs, but what should we do with the guys they...
-
Dynasty QB Tiers
See where Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa fit into the post-draft Dynasty tiers.
-
Dynasty TE Tiers
Rob Gronkowski is back and probably deserves a tier all to himself.