1 Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars WR

Ridley was traded from the Falcons to the Jaguars as he serves a year-long suspension. He hasn't played since October 2021, but he's demonstrated the ability to operate as a No. 1 wide receiver. The trade to Jacksonville should only help as Trevor Lawrence has shown signs of improvement and could take another leap next year.

2 Alec Pierce Indianapolis Colts WR

A second-round rookie out of Cincinnati, Pierce has flashed some bursts of brilliance perhaps earlier than many expected. Even throughout the turbulent 2022 Colts offense, Pierce had a string of games in the middle of the season where he reached double-digit PPR Fantasy points. Pierce doesn't need a high volume of targets either, averaging 15.94 yards per reception on 32 catches. Nobody knows what the Colts will do at quarterback next year, but his production with Matt Ryan is encouraging for years to come.

3 Zamir White Las Vegas Raiders RB

Josh Jacobs is playing in a contract year after his fifth-year option was not picked up. He's played himself into a big payday, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will come from the Raiders. Las Vegas' new regime drafted White in the fourth round, though he's played sparingly. If the Raiders move off Jacobs, White would be in line for a huge role. If not, then he likely will see more than just the 1.25 carries per game he's receiving.

4 John Metchie III Houston Texans WR

Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia in July and has missed the entire season. This year's 44th overall pick is super talented and generated a lot of buzz at Alabama. Metchie could be in store for an illustrious NFL career when he's fully recovered.

5 Jordan Love Green Bay Packers QB

Aaron Rodgers hasn't given any indication that he is ready to retire, but with the season he and the Packers are having, I don't think many people would be surprised if the 39-year-old Rodgers called this season his last. Love has been Rodgers' understudy since being drafted in 2020 and has started just one game in November 2021. He's looked decent in his limited playing time and even completed 6-of-9 attempts for 113 yards and a touchdown in relief of the injured Rodgers in Week 12. The former first-rounder could be awesome if thrust into a starting role.

6 Kyren Williams Los Angeles Rams RB

The Rams' offensive line has been woeful all season and Matthew Stafford wasn't himself while playing either. It would be shocking if the Rams didn't address the offensive line in the off-season. They've already moved off Darell Henderson Jr. and there's clearly a scarred relationship between Cam Akers and the Rams. At this point, might as well stash the rookie running back who is averaging 4.32 yards per carry.

7 Chigoziem Okonkwo Tennessee Titans TE

Oknowko has bursted into the Fantasy scene over the last month. After an absent two months to start the season, the fourth-round rookie has totaled at least 31 yards in six straight games and has caught 10 passes in his last two games. Oknokwo is explosive (four of his 21 receptions have gone for over 31 yards) and demonstrated soft hands on a one-handed two-point conversion last week.

8 Malik Willis Tennessee Titans QB

Willis hasn't looked great in the few snaps he's taken, but that's OK. The third-round rookie is expected to take some time to develop, but the Liberty prospect is worth a stash.

The numbers indicate that Marshall has taken a step forward in his sophomore season. His route rate, target rate, yards per target and route depth are all up from 2021, and that's still with poor quarterback play. There's no telling who will be the Panthers quarterback next year, but any improvement will be a welcome site for Marshall.

10 Kyle Philips Tennessee Titans WR