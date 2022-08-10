The 2019 season was tough for the Detroit Lions. Under second-year head coach Matt Patricia, they struggled with a low-volume offense. Then-rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson caught 6-of-9 passes thrown his way for 131 yards and a touchdown in his first game, but didn't come close to those numbers again that season. Tight end can be a difficult position to get a handle on in your 2022 Fantasy football rankings, but quarterback insecurity can also make life difficult on any of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers you may have circled at the position.

Matthew Stafford's 2019 season ended in Week 9 with a back injury, and Hockenson caught just 10 total passes over the next four games before landing on injured reserve, making both Fantasy football busts. Who should you keep an eye on before going on the clock this year? Before crafting your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2022 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Patriots running back Damian Harris would dramatically outperform his fifth-round Fantasy football ADP. The result: Harris became the early-down workhorse for New England and rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns to finish as the No. 8 running back in all of Fantasy football. He finished ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Josh Jacobs and Chris Carson, who were all coming off the board at least 20 picks earlier on average.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2022, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2022 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2022 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. With quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended to start the season, Jacoby Brissett could be in line for an extended run under center.

In Brissett's most recent season as a full-time starter in 2019, he started 15 of 16 games in Indianapolis, and tight end Jack Doyle finished the season tied with wide receiver Zach Pascal for the team lead in targets at 72. Doyle finished second on the team in receptions behind T.Y. Hilton with 43, and Njoku is a more athletic receiving tight end. With Austin Hooper off to Tennessee, Njoku is the unquestioned top option at tight end for Cleveland this season, and the model predicts he'll be more productive than others currently drafted ahead of him like Logan Thomas and Dawson Knox.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2022 have identified: Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. Injuries aside, McCaffrey has been the top Fantasy football player over the last few seasons. He would be the clear No. 1 pick in Fantasy football drafts if owners could certify a clean bill of health for Carolina's star.

However, he has become one of the Fantasy football sleepers 2022 based on his 2022 Fantasy football ADP, which is early in the third round. SportsLine's model expects him to have a better season than James Conner and Aaron Jones, who are both being selected before him in most drafts. While there might be injury concerns surrounding McCaffrey, he is worth selecting as a sleeper pick.

How to find proven 2022 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2022 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-five option ahead of superstars like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. You can only see who it is, and the 2022 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fantasy Football sleepers should you be targeting? And which QB shocks the NFL with a top-five performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2022 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Damian Harris' huge season, and find out.