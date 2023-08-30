Since finishing as QB1 in Fantasy football in his 2019 MVP season, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has finished no higher than QB10. He's one of the most electrifying players in the league, so that may come as a surprise, but Fantasy football injuries have certainly played a role in that. He played in 15 games in 2020 when he finished as QB10, but he's played just 12 games in each of the last two seasons. Jackson is going as one of the first five quarterbacks in the majority of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. Should he be placed that high in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings?

Jackson should have strong playmakers with the additions of receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie Zay Flowers to surround Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews. How should you factor his playmaking ability, yet the likelihood of missing multiple games in your 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings? Before crafting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and 2023 Fantasy football cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Texans running back Dameon Pierce would carry significantly more value than expected during his rookie season. The result: Pierce went on to rush for 939 yards and four touchdowns despite missing four games and also had 165 receiving yards and a score. The model predicted Pierce would provide RB2 value and he did exactly that prior to the injury that cost him the final four games of the year.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts the model is predicting: Vikings receiver K.J. Osborn. He had 60 receptions on 90 targets for 650 yards and five touchdowns last season in his third NFL year. Osborn, a fifth-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, didn't have a reception over nine games of his rookie season, but became involved in the offense in his second year. Osborn made the most of those opportunities with 50 receptions and 655 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.

After back-to-back seasons of around 600 yards, Osborn's familiarity with the offense could help lead to a stronger fourth NFL season. Kirk Cousins is coming off the second-most passing yards of his career, throwing for 4,547 yards in his 11th NFL season. Kevin O'Connell begins his second season in Minnesota, so another year for the entire offense to become familiar with his scheme should be beneficial.

Another breakout that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Green Bay's passing attack got a huge overhaul in the offseason with Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan all leaving. Doubs is one of the young receivers the Packers will be leaning on during the transition to Jordan Love at quarterback.

After back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns at Nevada, the Packers took Doubs in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and he put together a 42-425-3 receiving line in 13 games as a rookie. With his target share expected to increase by perhaps 25%, he could be a very viable Fantasy option this season. He's being picked in the 13th round, according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football, ADP, but SportsLine's model projects that he'll provide similar value to ninth-rounder Michael Thomas and eighth-rounder Gabe Davis. See which other Fantasy football breakouts 2023 to pick here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This running back is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of superstars like Jonathan Taylor and Joe Mixon. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football breakouts should you target? And which RB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that called Dameon Pierce's breakout season, and find out.