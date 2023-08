The Chicago Bears have struggled to produce high-end Fantasy football picks in recent years. Hopes are higher in 2023, however, as Justin Fields continues to develop at quarterback alongside intriguing skill players like D.J. Moore, Khalil Herbert and Cole Kmet. Chicago got off to a fast start in the preseason with a win over the Titans as Fields went 3-for-3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Where should those players be in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings, and can Chicago players with higher expectations avoid becoming 2023 Fantasy football busts?

Sorting through the preseason hype and separating fact from fiction are essential before going on the clock in any Fantasy football 2023 drafts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott would fail to live up to his Fantasy football ADP. Elliott was coming off the board in the fourth round on average but produced a career-low 986 scrimmage yards on 248 touches. He finished as the No. 22 running back in PPR leagues. The model projected that he'd finish outside the top 20 running backs for the season and helped owners avoid an early-round mistake.

The model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, calling Tony Pollard a sleeper last year and also identifying A.J. Brown as a sleeper in 2020, along with players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

One of the 2023 Fantasy football busts the model is predicting: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He had impressive performances last season, scoring at least 29 Fantasy points in four games, including a 50-point outing in Week 2 at Baltimore. However, Tagovailoa played in just 13 games after suffering multiple concussions in 2022.

The former Alabama standout is also averaging just 17.3 passing touchdowns through his first three seasons in the NFL. Tagovailoa's injury history is a major cause for concern when drafting such an important position for your Fantasy football lineups. That's why the model ranks Tagovailoa, who's being drafted in the 10th-round on average, behind fellow quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Brock Purdy, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later on average.

Another bust that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. Los Angeles invested a five-year, $262.5 million deal in Herbert during the offseason after an impressive first three years in the league. From a Fantasy standpoint, he didn't play like an elite quarterback in 2022, finishing 10th at his position in points. He had a career-low 25 touchdown passes and did little as a runner.

Herbert is still going off the board as a third-round pick, according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP, but SportsLine's model projects that he'll finish behind seventh-rounder Deshaun Watson. You can also get similar values from players going off the board later such as Kirk Cousins (sixth round), Justin Fields (fourth round) and Jared Goff (ninth round), making Herbert one of the 2023 Fantasy football busts to steer clear of. See which other Fantasy football busts 2023 to avoid here.

SportsLine is also extremely low on a wide receiver who is being drafted as a top-15 player at his position. The model ranks him outside its top 24 wide receivers for 2023 and expects him to see major regression.

