The first weekend of the NFL preseason schedule featured a shocker as the Las Vegas Raiders trounced the San Francisco 49ers 34-7. Neither team played their usual starters, but last Sunday's game did give fans a look at Trey Lance in his first action since being injured early last season. Lance only played part of the game and completed 10 of 15 passes for 112 yards and San Francisco's only touchdown, potentially changing his spot in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. With Fantasy football drafts getting underway, it's the perfect time to perfect your 2023 Fantasy football strategy.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in drafts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.



Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. The 27-year-old thrived in 2022, finishing the season with 58 catches for 628 yards and four touchdowns in 14 games. He also had seven receptions on nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in Deshaun Watson's first game under center for Cleveland, so the two should have no problem rediscovering that chemistry in 2023.

Njoku may have competition with fellow tight end Jordan Akins after the 31-year-old played with Watson on the Texans, but Njoku should get plenty of work to make his fantasy value worthwhile. He's projected to be drafted around the sixth round in many Fantasy football 2023 pools and could end up being a TE2 with plenty of upside.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons receiver Drake London as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. London finished with 72 receptions for 866 yards and four touchdowns during his rookie campaign. The former first-round pick will try to improve on those numbers this year after totaling 31 receptions on 48 targets for 428 yards over the final five games.

London finished his rookie campaign with 117 targets and is expected to be Atlanta's No. 1 target in 2023. He also had the fifth-highest target share in the NFL last season, meaning he can provide value for owners who take a chance on drafting Atlanta's star wideout. That's a big reason why SportsLine's model has London ranked higher than proven wideouts like Keenan Allen, Mike Evans and Terry McLaurin.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Tagovailoa had impressive performances last season, scoring at least 29 Fantasy points in four games, including a 50-point outing in Week 2 at Baltimore. However, he played in just 13 games after suffering multiple concussions in 2022.

The former Alabama standout is also averaging just 17.3 passing touchdowns through his first three seasons in the NFL. Tagovailoa's injury history is a major cause for concern when drafting such an important position for your Fantasy football lineups. That's why the model ranks Tagovailoa, who's being drafted in the 10th round on average, behind fellow quarterbacks like Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and Brock Purdy, all of whom are being drafted at least two rounds later.



SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance?