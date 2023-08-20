New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has seen his spot in the Fantasy football rankings drop in recent seasons. Kamara's decline can be attributed to a lack of quarterback chemistry since Drew Brees retired. He could have had an opportunity to turn his game around with the arrival of Derek Carr in New Orleans, but being suspended for the first three games of the season hampers that chance. At this rate, adding Kamara with one of your 2023 Fantasy football picks carries plenty of risk. With 2023 Fantasy football draft prep getting underway this time of year, it's the perfect time to picture your perfect 2023 Fantasy football strategy.

You'll need to target 2023 Fantasy football sleepers and 2023 Fantasy football breakouts in drafts while avoiding 2023 Fantasy football busts. Before setting your 2023 Fantasy football draft strategy, be sure to check out the 2023 Fantasy football rankings and cheat sheets from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking. The 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings and 2023 Fantasy football standard projections update multiple times daily, so you're always getting the best Fantasy football advice.

Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and released its latest Fantasy football rankings 2023, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts and busts. Head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin. Quarterback uncertainty in Tampa Bay has pushed the veteran wide receiver down in drafts. However, he was productive before Tom Brady landed in Tampa Bay and the model is confident he will rack up stats be in the post-Brady era as well. Godwin has seen at least 120 targets and has cleared 1,000 yards receiving in three of his last four seasons.

His three touchdowns on 142 targets marked a career low ratio last year, certainly leaving room for positive regression in that area as well. He's being picked outside the top 90 overall according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP. The model, however, projects that he'll outperform fifth-rounders DK Metcalf, Jerry Jeudy and D.J. Moore, making Godwin a steal capable of becoming one of the top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. After transferring from Michigan to UCLA in 2021, Charbonnet became one of the Pac-12's top backs, rushing for a combined 2,469 yards and 27 touchdowns during his two seasons with the Bruins. Now, he enters a relatively crowded situation in Seattle, but the model projects he'll be a major part of the rotation.

Projected starter Kenneth Walker III has been dealing with a groin injury in camp and Charbonnet seems to have the leg up on DeeJay Dallas and fellow rookie Kenny McIntosh. Even if he splits carries, Charbonnet could be a steal at his current 10th-round Fantasy football ADP 2023. SportsLine's model projects him to outperform top-100 picks like Rashaad Penny, Khalil Herbert and Jamaal Williams. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Beckham hasn't had a Pro Bowl season since 2016 when he was still with the Giants, and it's clear that his days of being a Fantasy football manager's dream are in the past.

Prior to missing the entire 2022 season with a knee injury, Beckham posted 47 receptions for 537 yards with just five touchdowns while playing for the Browns and Rams in 2021. He's projected to be drafted around the 11th round according to the latest 2023 Fantasy football ADP this year and isn't expected to be more than a WR5 in 2023. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

SportsLine is also extremely high on a surprising quarterback you aren't even thinking about being taken in the middle rounds of 2023 Fantasy football drafts. This quarterback is listed as a shocking top-10 option ahead of stars like Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers. You can only see who it is, and the 2023 Fantasy football rankings for every player, at SportsLine.

So which 2023 Fantasy Football sleepers, breakouts and busts should you target and fade, and which QB shocks the NFL with a top-10 performance? Visit SportsLine now to get 2023 Fantasy Football cheat sheets for every single position, all from the model that nailed Deebo Samuel as a bust last year, and find out.