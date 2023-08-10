Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to start Week 1 for the Colts, but his high selection was more about potential than college results. He ranked 91st in college football in quarterback rating (131) among players with at least 100 attempts, but his running ability dazzled NFL scouts. How should you weigh the unknowns of Richardson's passing ability in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? Richardson likely won't be selected as a starting quarterback with many 2023 Fantasy football picks, but owners who don't mind having two quarterbacks on their rosters may see him as a worthy late-round selection during their 2023 Fantasy football draft prep.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Browns tight end David Njoku. He is coming off his second-best season in six NFL years with 58 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns. The chemistry between Njoku and quarterback Deshaun Watson grew quickly, as the 27-year-old tight end had seven receptions on nine targets for 59 yards and a touchdown in the first game they played together last season.

Njoku averaged 5.6 targets per game with Watson at quarterback and had two touchdowns over five games. With an entire offseason and training camp with Watson being able to focus solely on football and his Week 1 start, the Browns' offense will likely be much stronger from the opening snap. Plus, Njoku will be a safety net in the middle of the field for Watson. The model has Njoku ranked as the No. 6 tight end as opposed to his current 2023 Fantasy football ADP of TE10. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. The Florida product exploded onto the scene in his rookie campaign before Atlanta's abysmal passing game in 2022 made his numbers fall off significantly. Now that he and second-year quarterback Desmond Ridder are connecting in practice, Pitts appears primed for a comeback season.

Atlanta's offense could get a boost on the ground with the addition of rookie running back Bijan Robinson to carry some of the workload, leaving Pitts to establish a strong air game. Pitts could be a steal as a projected seventh-round pick if Arthur Smith's offense can establish its QB1 early on and get the passing game going. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Colts running back Jonathan Taylor as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. Taylor was the consensus No. 1 overall pick last year and failed to live up to that billing. He rushed for 861 yards and only four touchdowns, while posting 28 receptions for 143 yards and no receiving scores over 11 games. After averaging 8.7 yards per reception over his first two seasons, that number dropped to 5.1, along with a career-low in yards per rush (4.5 yards).

Taylor has requested a trade from the Colts, in large part due to wanting a new contract. Taylor's 2023 Fantasy football ADP has dropped as a result. The model has Taylor ranked outside the top 10 at his own position, meaning he shouldn't be drafted until the late second or third round at the earliest. There's too much uncertainty surrounding Taylor for him to be trusted as one of your first two 2023 Fantasy football picks. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

How to find proven 2023 Fantasy football football rankings

