Vikings running back Alexander Mattison has worked primarily as Dalvin Cook's backup since being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he is in line for a new role this year. Minnesota released Cook earlier this offseason, so Mattison could break the 500-yard mark for the first time in his career and move up the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. He has averaged 4.1 yards per carry during his career as a north-south runner who can power his way into the end zone in goal-line situations. Should you include him in your 2023 Fantasy football picks? Mattison's backups include Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler and DeWayne McBride, who could be among the 2023 Fantasy football breakouts.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was being dramatically overvalued. Samuel was the sixth receiver coming off the board on average, but the model had him ranked outside the top 10. The result: Samuel followed up a season in which he had 1,770 scrimmage yards and 14 touchdowns by producing just 864 yards and five scores.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and nailing Jonathan Taylor's enormous season in 2021. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins. The 34-year-old might not be considered one of the NFL's best, but he's produced significant numbers on a regular basis and there are a few reasons to think he might take another step forward in his 12th NFL season. For starters, he's in the market for another new contract and could be in line for one more substantial payday.

The Vikings also added another playmaker to the arsenal in the 2023 NFL Draft when they selected former USC and Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, the 2021 Fred Biletnikoff award winner for best collegiate receiver, with the 23rd overall pick. With running back Dalvin Cook released because of cap constraints, expect, Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison to make the Vikings one of the more prolific aerial attacks in the NFL. That's why the model ranks him as its No. 8 QB for 2023 despite the fact that he's been the 12th player off the board at the position on average. See more Fantasy football sleepers 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football breakouts

The model is also projecting Buccaneers running back Rachaad White as one of its 2023 Fantasy football breakouts. He has a favorable outlook this season following the team's decision to release veteran Leonard Fournette and only add Chase Edmonds. Tampa Bay is expected to have a better offensive line this season and the team will need to establish the ground game as they move on from the Tom Brady era.

White can explode for big plays due to his breakaway speed, one reason why he saw 58 targets out of the backfield in the passing game last season. The 24-year-old averaged 5.9 yards per carry in a loss to the Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card round, adding four receptions for 36 yards. He should play a key role in Tampa Bay's revised offense this year, setting him up for a breakout campaign. See more Fantasy football breakouts 2023 here.

Top 2023 Fantasy football busts

As for players to avoid, the model lists Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence as one of its 2023 Fantasy football busts. He finished as the QB8 last year after improving his completion percentage from 59.6% to 66.3%. Lawrence also boosted his yards per attempt from 5.2 to 7.3 and upped his touchdown rate from 2.0% to 4.3%.

However, his top-10 finish in Fantasy scoring came from him being the second-most efficient quarterback on the ground last year. It is going to be difficult for him to maintain that output this year, especially with defensive coordinators having two years of data to work with. Lawrence is one of the first quarterbacks off the board in many 2023 Fantasy football QB rankings, which the model believes is an overreaction. See more Fantasy football busts 2023 here.

