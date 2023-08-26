Expectations for the Buccaneers are low this season after moving on from the Tom Brady era, but they still have several intriguing players in the 2023 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Baker Mayfield is potentially getting his final shot at a starting role after playing with the Browns and Panthers last year. He has talented wide receivers in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, which could make him one of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers. However, a poor season from Mayfield could turn Evans and Godwin into 2023 Fantasy football busts. Deciding when to draft a quarterback can be a critical part of building a Fantasy football strategy. Should you snag one of the stars in the early rounds, or are there 2023 Fantasy football breakouts available in later rounds?

With nearly every NFL team emphasizing passing, receivers have more chances for big plays than running backs or tight ends.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

The same model has a proven track record providing Fantasy football tips, also identifying A.J. Brown as another sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster as Fantasy football busts last season. Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017. Anybody who banked on players like those made a run at their league title.

The model is powered by the same people who generated projections for all three major Fantasy sites, and it beat human experts last season when there was a big difference in ranking.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd. He posted back-to-back seasons as a WR3 in Fantasy before dipping outside the top 40 at his position last year. Boyd is not going to get the same notoriety as some of his teammates, but Cincinnati's explosive offense gives him enough upside to justify a sleeper tag.

He still had two weeks as a WR1 last year, finishing with 762 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 58 receptions. Boyd is facing one of the league's easiest schedules for a wide receiver as well, giving him some additional upside. Boyd is being selected behind wideouts like Courtland Sutton, Adam Thielen and Quentin Johnston in most Fantasy leagues, but the model has him ranked ahead of all three players.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Commanders running back Antonio Gibson. The 25-year-old rushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022 before seeing fewer carries in the 2023 season. Gibson saw his role diminish later in the year after the emergence of Brian Robinson Jr., whom Washington selected in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

But with Robinson Jr. and Gibson as the top two running backs on the Commanders depth chart, both are expected to see usage throughout the season. Matchups and injury status will largely dictate that, but Gibson has proven throughout his career that he is productive when given opportunities. He was also fourth on the team in targets, so even if Robinson emerges again as the leading rusher, Gibson could be utilized in the pass game. With Washington set to start quarterback Sam Howell, a fifth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Commanders may find themselves needed to throw late in games, which will give more snaps to Gibson. The model has Gibson in the same tier as Robinson and Cam Akers, despite a Fantasy football ADP of 40 picks lower than them. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

