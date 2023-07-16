After a 2021 season in which he finished with just 799 rushing yards and four touchdowns, Packers running back Aaron Jones was back to his usual self last season. He bounced back with 1,121 yards, and even though he had just two rushing touchdowns, he tallied five receptions for scores, potentially boosting his value in the 2023 Fantasy football PPR rankings. Now that quarterback Aaron Rodgers is gone from Green Bay, the Packers could rely more heavily on their ground game, but how much should you favor Jones in your 2023 Fantasy football rankings? AJ Dillon is still in the backfield mix as well, but even though he only had 27 fewer carries than Jones last season, Dillon finished with 351 fewer yards.

Last year, the model accurately predicted that Cowboys running back Tony Pollard would dramatically outperform his eighth-round Fantasy football ADP in PPR leagues. The result: Pollard supplanted Ezekiel Elliott as the most productive option in the Dallas backfield and finished the season with 1,378 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns. He finished as the No. 8 running back in PPR formats and finished ahead of Aaron Jones and Dalvin Cook, who both had top-10 overall ADPs.

Additionally, it's called past Fantasy football sleepers like Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara in 2018, and Davante Adams in 2017.

Top 2023 Fantasy football sleepers

One of the 2023 Fantasy football sleepers the model is predicting: Panthers running back Miles Sanders. Although Sanders has struggled to stay healthy, it's difficult to argue with his production when he is on the field. Moreover, Carolina has a young running back room, and Sanders' veteran presence will be needed, particularly as the team breaks in rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

Sanders has a career average of five yards per carry and is coming off his best season with 1,269 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The Panthers ran the ball effectively last year and there should be hope among fans that new head coach Frank Reich can replicate the rushing success he had with Jonathan Taylor in Indianapolis. The model projects Sanders will have a better Fantasy season than others drafted well ahead of him like D'Andre Swift, Isiah Pacheco and Brian Robinson Jr.

Another sleeper that SportsLine's Fantasy football rankings 2023 have identified: Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson. The Steelers' passing game should be improved without bouncing back-and-forth between Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett like they did last season. With more consistency at the quarterback position and the assumption that Pickett will take a step forward in Year 2, Johnson could also see increased production.

George Pickens is the receiver many are excited about in the Steelers' offense, but Johnson's value lies in his volume. Although his receptions tailed off at the end of last season, he only had three games with fewer than seven targets. Johnson has been getting lost in the shuffle in Fantasy drafts so far, but the model projects him to have a better season than players going much earlier than him like Brandon Aiyuk, Brandin Cooks and Jahan Dotson. See which other Fantasy football sleepers 2023 to pick here.

