The NFL regular season is over, but that doesn't mean the end of Fantasy football, with many leagues continuing into the 2024 NFL playoffs. With six games scheduled for NFL Super Wild Card Weekend, there are bound to be difficult start-sit decisions for your Fantasy football lineups. The Dolphins had the most explosive passing attack in the NFL this season, but the temperature is expected to be in the single-digits with steady wind gusts when Miami takes on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

When it comes to ranking players, SportsLine's model beat human experts in Fantasy football for the past several seasons especially when there were big differences in ranking. Over the course of a season, that could literally be the difference between winning your league or going home empty-handed.

Top Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on this week: Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. Robinson was extremely effective for the Rams and Fantasy owners down the stretch. Robinson scored at least 13.2 PPR points in each of his last five games, scoring four touchdowns over that span.

He's finished with at least 82 receiving yards in each of his last two games and he's been targeted 29 times over his last four outings. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua garnering most of the attention from opposing defenses, Robinson has been able to find space and cement himself as a legitimate pass-catching threat in Los Angeles' offense. SportsLine's model expects Robinson will be effective against the Lions, ranking him as a top-15 wide receiver for Super Wild Card Weekend.

And a massive shocker: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, who had 1,183 receiving yards and eight touchdowns this season, stumbles big-time and doesn't crack the top 10 at his position. The 2023 NFL season was the tail of two halves for Diggs, who saw his three-year Pro Bowl streak come to an end. He scored the third most Fantasy points amongst wideouts through Week 9 but plummeted all the way down to being the WR56 over the last half of the year.

That drop in production coincided with the Bills changing offensive coordinators, and they certainly aren't bringing back the fired Ken Dorsey for Sunday. Diggs hasn't gone over 87 receiving yards since Week 6, and the opponent Steelers are bringing the No. 6 scoring defense into town. Also, with a five-game postseason drought without a touchdown, Fantasy football managers shouldn't get swayed by the resume of Diggs, and instead, consider other options for Super Wild Card Weekend.

How to set Super Wild Card Weekend Fantasy football rankings

