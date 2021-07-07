How does a 14-team league change your approach to a Fantasy Football draft? 12 teams is the most common league set up, and the Fantasy Football Today team has been doing mostly 12-teamers every week -- you can see Jamey Eisenberg's latest write-up of a SuperFlex mock draft we did on the FFT YouTube account here, and you can see all of our mock draft results on the Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide page, here.
14 teamers shouldn't be that much different, right? It's just two more teams, right? Well, those two teams add up pretty quickly, especially at running back. You can kind of squint and see 24 or so running backs you would feel pretty good about starting this season -- Mike Davis and Travis Etienne are ranked 24th for Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings, and I would be fine with either of them in my lineup.
Things get a bit hairier when you try to stretch it to 28. Michael Carter, James Robinson, Javonte Williams … they could be viable starters, of course, but there are probably going to be at least a few teams in a 14-team draft that don't feel great about their stable of running backs.
So, you should focus on RB early in a 14-team draft, right? Well, that's not what I did in my draft Tuesday for the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association experts league. In fact, I didn't take my first running back until the sixth round -- 79th overall.
It wasn't an intentional strategy I had going into the draft -- I want to be flexible when I'm drafting, especially in the first round --, but when Travis Kelce -- my No. 3 overall player -- slipped to No. 6, I couldn't pass on him. I was willing to take an RB in the second -- especially with Austin Ekeler still, somehow, sitting out there after the 20th pick -- but when Ekeler was taken just before my pick, I couldn't pass on Michael Thomas.
By the time my third pick came around, the top running backs left were Chris Carson, J.K. Dobbins, and Josh Jacobs, and while I like all of those guys plenty, I decided at that point to lean into the zero-RB build, selecting Patrick Mahomes. That gave me a base with what I think is the clear No. 1 option at both tight end and quarterback, along with my No. 2 overall wide receiver. I followed that up with Julio Jones (my No. 14 WR) and Curtis Samuel (No. 27, and a favorite breakout of mine) before finally grabbing my No. 1 RB in Carter.
Do I love having an RB corps with Carter as my No. 1 RB and Jamaal Williams as my No. 2? Of course not! I spent late-round picks on Rashaad Penny, Chuba Hubbard, and Malcolm Brown, and that is clearly the weakest group at the position in the entire league. That might be a problem, obviously.
But I'm a pretty firm believer in the concept of the "RB Dead Zone," as coined by former CBS Fantasy analyst Ben Gretch. The idea is that, while early-round running backs are typically a very good investment, once you get past the first three rounds or so, your chances of hitting on a good starting RB are pretty slim. In fact, from 2016-2020, only 11 out of 80 running backs taken from the fourth through eighth rounds have finished as top-12 RB, and only 30/80 even finished as top-24 RB -- and only 15 of them topped 200 PPR points.
The simple fact of the matter is, running back is the most volatile position in Fantasy. That's less true for the truly high-end options at the position, but if you don't land one of those, you're taking a risk that you'll be throwing one of the most valuable assets you have -- an early-round pick -- away on a player who might lose his job in three weeks.
This is what you have to keep in mind when you go with a zero-RB or RB-light build. Your team may not win any projections contests because of how weak your backs look, but you have to remind yourself that those seemingly strong RB groups on other teams will end up pretty weak before long. That's just the nature of a position defined by attrition and fragility. You're starting out in a hole at running back, to be sure, but you won't be alone in that hole before long, and
Your mileage may vary, of course. The easiest way to get negative comments about a draft on social media is to come out of your draft light on running backs. But I've loaded my team up with elite non-RB as well as some of my absolute favorite sleepers/breakout candidates at WR like Jerry Jeudy, Mike Williams, and Rondale Moore. If Carter emerges as a must-start option -- not impossible given the relative lack of competition in New York -- and Williams' role is as robust as Anthony Lynn is hinting at, I'll be a force to be reckoned with.
If not … well, I'll definitely have my work cut out for me. But no team is guaranteed a championship coming out of the draft. You'll always have to work for it. At least now, I can be reasonably certain about what I need to fix from the beginning.
Here's what my full roster looks like in this league where you start one QB, two RB, three WR, one TE, a FLEX, a K, and a DST:
OVERALL
PICK
PLAYER
6
1.6
Travis Kelce, KC, TE
23
2.9
Michael Thomas, NO, WR
34
3.6
Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB
51
4.9
Julio Jones, TEN, WR
62
5.6
Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR
79
6.9
Michael Carter, NYJ, RB
90
7.6
Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR
107
8.9
Jamaal Williams, DET, RB
118
9.6
Mike Williams, LAC, WR
135
10.9
Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR
146
11.6
Rondale Moore, ARI, WR
163
12.9
Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB
174
13.6
Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB
191
14.9
Malcolm Brown, MIA, RB
202
15.6
Jacksonville Jaguars, JAX, DST
219
16.9
Matt Gay, LAR, K
And here are the full results, along with who took part in the draft:
- Trevis Waters / Anthony Carson - DFS Karma
- Dan McKenna - Gaming Talent
- Howard Bender - Fantasy Alarm
- Mat Sposta / Derek Siskin - Hall Of Fantasy League
- Barry Golombek / Mike Patch - Fantasy Data
- Chris Towers - CBS Sports
- Matt Walsh / Jay Dryburgh - Trophy Smack
- Michael Graben / Mike Lazarus - Yahoo Sports
- Denny Carter - NBC Sports Edge
- Adam Wexler / Dylan Cooper - PrizePicks
- Mark Taylor / Ryan Hallam - Fanjections
- Jason Lisk / Seth Trachtman - TeamRankings
- Scott Swanay - Sherpa Fantasy Sports
- Kevin Vela - Vela Wood
OVERALL
PICK
PLAYER
TEAM
1
1.1
Christian McCaffrey, CAR, RB
DFS Karma
2
1.2
Dalvin Cook, MIN, RB
Gaming Talent
3
1.3
Nick Chubb, CLE, RB
Fantasy Alarm
4
1.4
Alvin Kamara, NO, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
5
1.5
Saquon Barkley, NYG, RB
Fantasy Data
6
1.6
Travis Kelce, KC, TE
CBS Sports
7
1.7
Derrick Henry, TEN, RB
Trophy Smack
8
1.8
Jonathan Taylor, IND, RB
Yahoo Sports
9
1.9
Tyreek Hill, KC, WR
NBC Sports Edge
10
1.1
Ezekiel Elliott, DAL, RB
PrizePicks
11
1.11
Aaron Jones, GB, RB
Fanjections
12
1.12
Davante Adams, GB, WR
TeamRankings
13
1.13
Stefon Diggs, BUF, WR
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
14
1.14
Joe Mixon, CIN, RB
Vela Wood
15
2.1
DeAndre Hopkins, ARI, WR
Vela Wood
16
2.2
Cam Akers, LAR, RB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
17
2.3
Darren Waller, LV, TE
TeamRankings
18
2.4
Najee Harris, PIT, RB
Fanjections
19
2.5
Calvin Ridley, ATL, WR
PrizePicks
20
2.6
Antonio Gibson, WAS, RB
NBC Sports Edge
21
2.7
Justin Jefferson, MIN, WR
Yahoo Sports
22
2.8
Austin Ekeler, LAC, RB
Trophy Smack
23
2.9
Michael Thomas, NO, WR
CBS Sports
24
2.1
Miles Sanders, PHI, RB
Fantasy Data
25
2.11
A.J. Brown, TEN, WR
Hall Of Fantasy League
26
2.12
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC, RB
Fantasy Alarm
27
2.13
David Montgomery, CHI, RB
Gaming Talent
28
2.14
D'Andre Swift, DET, RB
DFS Karma
29
3.1
D.K. Metcalf, SEA, WR
DFS Karma
30
3.2
George Kittle, SF, TE
Gaming Talent
31
3.3
Mike Davis, ATL, RB
Fantasy Alarm
32
3.4
Keenan Allen, LAC, WR
Hall Of Fantasy League
33
3.5
Terry McLaurin, WAS, WR
Fantasy Data
34
3.6
Patrick Mahomes, KC, QB
CBS Sports
35
3.7
Allen Robinson, CHI, WR
Trophy Smack
36
3.8
Chris Carson, SEA, RB
Yahoo Sports
37
3.9
Amari Cooper, DAL, WR
NBC Sports Edge
38
3.1
J.K. Dobbins, BAL, RB
PrizePicks
39
3.11
CeeDee Lamb, DAL, WR
Fanjections
40
3.12
Robert Woods, LAR, WR
TeamRankings
41
3.13
Josh Jacobs, LV, RB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
42
3.14
Chris Godwin, TB, WR
Vela Wood
43
4.1
Myles Gaskin, MIA, RB
Vela Wood
44
4.2
Mike Evans, TB, WR
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
45
4.3
Tee Higgins, CIN, WR
TeamRankings
46
4.4
Diontae Johnson, PIT, WR
Fanjections
47
4.5
Brandon Aiyuk, SF, WR
PrizePicks
48
4.6
Cooper Kupp, LAR, WR
NBC Sports Edge
49
4.7
Josh Allen, BUF, QB
Yahoo Sports
50
4.8
Kyler Murray, ARI, QB
Trophy Smack
51
4.9
Julio Jones, TEN, WR
CBS Sports
52
4.1
Courtland Sutton, DEN, WR
Fantasy Data
53
4.11
Kyle Pitts, ATL, TE
Hall Of Fantasy League
54
4.12
Kenny Golladay, NYG, WR
Fantasy Alarm
55
4.13
Tyler Lockett, SEA, WR
Gaming Talent
56
4.14
Adam Thielen, MIN, WR
DFS Karma
57
5.1
Mark Andrews, BAL, TE
DFS Karma
58
5.2
D.J. Moore, CAR, WR
Gaming Talent
59
5.3
Ja'Marr Chase, CIN, WR
Fantasy Alarm
60
5.4
Travis Etienne, JAX, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
61
5.5
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT, WR
Fantasy Data
62
5.6
Curtis Samuel, WAS, WR
CBS Sports
63
5.7
Chase Claypool, PIT, WR
Trophy Smack
64
5.8
Deebo Samuel, SF, WR
Yahoo Sports
65
5.9
T.J. Hockenson, DET, TE
NBC Sports Edge
66
5.1
Lamar Jackson, BAL, QB
PrizePicks
67
5.11
James Robinson, JAX, RB
Fanjections
68
5.12
Kareem Hunt, CLE, RB
TeamRankings
69
5.13
Melvin Gordon, DEN, RB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
70
5.14
Chase Edmonds, ARI, RB
Vela Wood
71
6.1
D.J. Chark, JAX, WR
Vela Wood
72
6.2
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE, WR
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
73
6.3
Javonte Williams, DEN, RB
TeamRankings
74
6.4
Justin Herbert, LAC, QB
Fanjections
75
6.5
Ronald Jones II, TB, RB
PrizePicks
76
6.6
Dak Prescott, DAL, QB
NBC Sports Edge
77
6.7
Raheem Mostert, SF, RB
Yahoo Sports
78
6.8
Leonard Fournette, TB, RB
Trophy Smack
79
6.9
Michael Carter, NYJ, RB
CBS Sports
80
6.1
DeVonta Smith, PHI, WR
Fantasy Data
81
6.11
Russell Wilson, SEA, QB
Hall Of Fantasy League
82
6.12
Robby Anderson, CAR, WR
Fantasy Alarm
83
6.13
Matthew Stafford, LAR, QB
Gaming Talent
84
6.14
David Johnson, HOU, RB
DFS Karma
85
7.1
Aaron Rodgers, GB, QB
DFS Karma
86
7.2
Michael Pittman Jr., IND, WR
Gaming Talent
87
7.3
Zack Moss, BUF, RB
Fantasy Alarm
88
7.4
Tyler Boyd, CIN, WR
Hall Of Fantasy League
89
7.5
Will Fuller, MIA, WR
Fantasy Data
90
7.6
Jerry Jeudy, DEN, WR
CBS Sports
91
7.7
Brandin Cooks, HOU, WR
Trophy Smack
92
7.8
Jarvis Landry, CLE, WR
Yahoo Sports
93
7.9
Antonio Brown, TB, WR
NBC Sports Edge
94
7.1
Michael Gallup, DAL, WR
PrizePicks
95
7.11
Jaylen Waddle, MIA, WR
Fanjections
96
7.12
Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX, WR
TeamRankings
97
7.13
James Conner, ARI, RB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
98
7.14
Noah Fant, DEN, TE
Vela Wood
99
8.1
Jalen Hurts, PHI, QB
Vela Wood
100
8.2
Damien Harris, NE, RB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
101
8.3
Kenyan Drake, LV, RB
TeamRankings
102
8.4
Trey Sermon, SF, RB
Fanjections
103
8.5
Nyheim Hines, IND, RB
PrizePicks
104
8.6
Gus Edwards, BAL, RB
NBC Sports Edge
105
8.7
Corey Davis, NYJ, WR
Yahoo Sports
106
8.8
Dallas Goedert, PHI, TE
Trophy Smack
107
8.9
Jamaal Williams, DET, RB
CBS Sports
108
8.1
Devin Singletary, BUF, RB
Fantasy Data
109
8.11
Tony Pollard, DAL, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
110
8.12
Phillip Lindsay, HOU, RB
Fantasy Alarm
111
8.13
Tevin Coleman, NYJ, RB
Gaming Talent
112
8.14
DeVante Parker, MIA, WR
DFS Karma
113
9.1
Marquise Brown, BAL, WR
DFS Karma
114
9.2
J.D. McKissic, WAS, RB
Gaming Talent
115
9.3
Darnell Mooney, CHI, WR
Fantasy Alarm
116
9.4
Logan Thomas, WAS, TE
Hall Of Fantasy League
117
9.5
Robert Tonyan, GB, TE
Fantasy Data
118
9.6
Mike Williams, LAC, WR
CBS Sports
119
9.7
Christian Kirk, ARI, WR
Trophy Smack
120
9.8
Tyler Higbee, LAR, TE
Yahoo Sports
121
9.9
Elijah Moore, NYJ, WR
NBC Sports Edge
122
9.1
Irv Smith Jr., MIN, TE
PrizePicks
123
9.11
Hunter Henry, NE, TE
Fanjections
124
9.12
AJ Dillon, GB, RB
TeamRankings
125
9.13
Mike Gesicki, MIA, TE
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
126
9.14
Henry Ruggs III, LV, WR
Vela Wood
127
10.1
Tom Brady, TB, QB
Vela Wood
128
10.2
T Y Hilton, IND, WR
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
129
10.3
Joe Burrow, CIN, QB
TeamRankings
130
10.4
James White, NE, RB
Fanjections
131
10.5
Nelson Agholor, NE, WR
PrizePicks
132
10.6
Darrell Henderson, LAR, RB
NBC Sports Edge
133
10.7
Marvin Jones, JAX, WR
Yahoo Sports
134
10.8
Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET, WR
Trophy Smack
135
10.9
Jalen Reagor, PHI, WR
CBS Sports
136
10.1
Ryan Tannehill, TEN, QB
Fantasy Data
137
10.11
Tarik Cohen, CHI, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
138
10.12
Mecole Hardman, KC, WR
Fantasy Alarm
139
10.13
Zach Ertz, PHI, TE
Gaming Talent
140
10.14
Cole Beasley, BUF, WR
DFS Karma
141
11.1
Trevor Lawrence, JAX, QB
DFS Karma
142
11.2
Emmanuel Sanders, BUF, WR
Gaming Talent
143
11.3
Carson Wentz, IND, QB
Fantasy Alarm
144
11.4
Deshaun Watson, HOU, QB
Hall Of Fantasy League
145
11.5
Russell Gage, ATL, WR
Fantasy Data
146
11.6
Rondale Moore, ARI, WR
CBS Sports
147
11.7
Pittsburgh Steelers, PIT, DST
Trophy Smack
148
11.8
Latavius Murray, NO, RB
Yahoo Sports
149
11.9
Alexander Mattison, MIN, RB
NBC Sports Edge
150
11.1
Matt Ryan, ATL, QB
PrizePicks
151
11.11
Baltimore Ravens, BAL, DST
Fanjections
152
11.12
John Brown, LV, WR
TeamRankings
153
11.13
Tua Tagovailoa, MIA, QB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
154
11.14
Jonnu Smith, NE, TE
Vela Wood
155
12.1
Sterling Shepard, NYG, WR
Vela Wood
156
12.2
Kirk Cousins, MIN, QB
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
157
12.3
Justin Fields, CHI, QB
TeamRankings
158
12.4
Parris Campbell, IND, WR
Fanjections
159
12.5
Rashod Bateman, BAL, WR
PrizePicks
160
12.6
Giovani Bernard, TB, RB
NBC Sports Edge
161
12.7
Breshad Perriman, DET, WR
Yahoo Sports
162
12.8
Denzel Mims, NYJ, WR
Trophy Smack
163
12.9
Rashaad Penny, SEA, RB
CBS Sports
164
12.1
Jared Cook, LAC, TE
Fantasy Data
165
12.11
Jerick McKinnon, KC, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
166
12.12
Sam Darnold, CAR, QB
Fantasy Alarm
167
12.13
Baker Mayfield, CLE, QB
Gaming Talent
168
12.14
Kadarius Toney, NYG, WR
DFS Karma
169
13.1
Los Angeles Rams, LAR, DST
DFS Karma
170
13.2
Washington FB Team, WAS, DST
Gaming Talent
171
13.3
Indianapolis Colts, IND, DST
Fantasy Alarm
172
13.4
Justin Tucker, BAL, K
Hall Of Fantasy League
173
13.5
San Francisco 49ers, SF, DST
Fantasy Data
174
13.6
Chuba Hubbard, CAR, RB
CBS Sports
175
13.7
Younghoe Koo, ATL, K
Trophy Smack
176
13.8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TB, DST
Yahoo Sports
177
13.9
Rhamondre Stevenson, NE, RB
NBC Sports Edge
178
13.1
Harrison Butker, KC, K
PrizePicks
179
13.11
Ben Roethlisberger, PIT, QB
Fanjections
180
13.12
Zach Wilson, NYJ, QB
TeamRankings
181
13.13
Evan Engram, NYG, TE
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
182
13.14
Keke Coutee, HOU, WR
Vela Wood
183
14.1
Rodrigo Blankenship, IND, K
Vela Wood
184
14.2
Tre'Quan Smith, NO, WR
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
185
14.3
Jamison Crowder, NYJ, WR
TeamRankings
186
14.4
Adam Trautman, NO, TE
Fanjections
187
14.5
Buffalo Bills, BUF, DST
PrizePicks
188
14.6
Ryan Fitzpatrick, WAS, QB
NBC Sports Edge
189
14.7
Marlon Mack, IND, RB
Yahoo Sports
190
14.8
Josh Reynolds, TEN, WR
Trophy Smack
191
14.9
Malcolm Brown, MIA, RB
CBS Sports
192
14.1
Wil Lutz, NO, K
Fantasy Data
193
14.11
Kansas City Chiefs, KC, DST
Hall Of Fantasy League
194
14.12
Anthony Firkser, TEN, TE
Fantasy Alarm
195
14.13
Josh Palmer, LAC, WR
Gaming Talent
196
14.14
Tyler Bass, BUF, K
DFS Karma
197
15.1
Austin Hooper, CLE, TE
DFS Karma
198
15.2
Ryan Succop, TB, K
Gaming Talent
199
15.3
Gerald Everett, SEA, TE
Fantasy Alarm
200
15.4
Kenneth Gainwell, PHI, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
201
15.5
Le'Veon Bell, KC, RB
Fantasy Data
202
15.6
Jacksonville Jaguars, JAX, DST
CBS Sports
203
15.7
Sammy Watkins, BAL, WR
Trophy Smack
204
15.8
Salvon Ahmed, MIA, RB
Yahoo Sports
205
15.9
New England Patriots, NE, DST
NBC Sports Edge
206
15.1
Terrace Marshall Jr., CAR, WR
PrizePicks
207
15.11
Robbie Gould, SF, K
Fanjections
208
15.12
Greg Zuerlein, DAL, K
TeamRankings
209
15.13
Cleveland Browns, CLE, DST
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
210
15.14
New Orleans Saints, NO, DST
Vela Wood
211
16.1
Tyrell Williams, DET, WR
Vela Wood
212
16.2
Matt Prater, ARI, K
Sherpa Fantasy Sports
213
16.3
Denver Broncos, DEN, DST
TeamRankings
214
16.4
Allen Lazard, GB, WR
Fanjections
215
16.5
Javian Hawkins, ATL, RB
PrizePicks
216
16.6
Daniel Carlson, LV, K
NBC Sports Edge
217
16.7
Jason Sanders, MIA, K
Yahoo Sports
218
16.8
Joshua Kelley, LAC, RB
Trophy Smack
219
16.9
Matt Gay, LAR, K
CBS Sports
220
16.1
Nico Collins, HOU, WR
Fantasy Data
221
16.11
Mark Ingram, HOU, RB
Hall Of Fantasy League
222
16.12
Joey Slye, CAR, K
Fantasy Alarm
223
16.13
Carlos Hyde, JAX, RB
Gaming Talent
224
16.14
Justin Jackson, LAC, RB
DFS Karma