I haven't had this much fun in a mock draft in a long time. In case you missed it, please go back and watch our Fantasy Football Today show during this 12-team, Superflex mock draft from Tuesday night. You can find it right here.

Joining our CBS Sports staff for this mock draft were Adam Rank of the NFL Network, Nando Di Fino of The Athletic and Joe Pisapia of Fantasy Pros. We had a lot of laughs -- mostly at Adam Aizer's expense -- but it was also an enlightening draft.

The tricky part of any Superflex league is when to draft your quarterbacks. Six quarterbacks were drafted in Round 1, and 12 quarterbacks were off the board by the end of Round 2.

Pisapia started his team with Russell Wilson and Ryan Tannehill at No. 12 overall, and I went with Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford at the Rounds 2-3 turn after picking Christian McCaffrey at No. 1 overall. Meron Berkson (Jalen Hurts and Trevor Lawrence) and Andrew Baumhor (Justin Herbert and Deshaun Watson) were the only other Fantasy managers with two quarterbacks through Round 3.

Rank started his team with Travis Kelce at No. 6 overall and drafted Tom Brady in Round 2, and he said following the draft that he regretted passing on a quarterback for Kelce, especially after seeing George Kittle fall to Round 3. Rank's second quarterback is either Sam Darnold or eventually Justin Fields, and his team should be solid if his running backs (Travis Etienne, Zack Moss, Nyheim Hines and J.D. McKissic) can support his elite receivers (Calvin Ridley, A.J. Brown, Chris Godwin, Chase Claypool, Curtis Samuel and Kelce) in this PPR league.

Di Fino waited on quarterbacks and stockpiled talent everywhere else. He has Saquon Barkley and David Montgomery as his starting running backs, with Davante Adams, Robert Woods and Diontae Johnson as his top receivers. And he drafted Kittle.

Di Fino drafted his first quarterback in Round 7 with Daniel Jones, and he followed that up with Tua Tagovailoa in Round 8. He also managed to get Carson Wentz in Round 9. While it's not the ideal trio, this team could be scary if two of those guys are top-15 quarterbacks this season. And all three have plenty of upside.

Compare that team to Pisapia, who followed up his selections of Wilson and Tannehill with Najee Harris and Chris Carson. He then drafted Amari Cooper and Ja'Marr Chase, and this is an excellent roster. D.J. Chark is his third receiver, with Leonard Fournette as a flex option, and he drafted Jonnu Smith at tight end.

As for my team, I felt like I built a balanced roster after starting the draft with McCaffrey, Burrow and Stafford. My second running back/flex could be an issue, and my starting options now would be Chase Edmonds and Michael Carter, with Melvin Gordon on the bench. I like Edmonds and Carter a lot, so hopefully they deliver.

I'm excited about my receiving corps with Michael Thomas, Terry McLaurin and Jerry Jeudy, and I also have Michael Gallup and Tre'Quan Smith in reserve. Dallas Goedert is my tight end, and he should have a big season if the Eagles move on from Zach Ertz as expected.

The success of this team will likely come down to the quarterbacks, and Burrow and Stafford are quality starters, so I like my chances. My third quarterback, Drew Lock, isn't ideal, but he could be a decent reserve if he remains the starter for the Broncos this season.

In this league, all rushing and receiving touchdowns are worth six points, and passing touchdowns are worth five points (interceptions are minus-2). We award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), SUPERFLEX (QB/RB/WR/TE) and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Frank Stampfl, Baseball Podcast Host

3. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

4. R.J. White, Managing Editor, SportsLine and CBS Fantasy

5. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

6. Adam Rank, NFL Network

7. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Jacobs Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst

9. Dan Schneier, Fantasy Editor

10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic

12. Joe Pisapia, Fantasy Pros