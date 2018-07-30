Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Debating Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara, Isaiah Crowell and more

Kicking off Running Back Week with some sleepers and some excitement over Dalvin Cook.

Looking for a late-round running back with huge upside? Check out some of our sleeper running backs on today's episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.

 We're also bringing the Dalvin Cook excitement level up a notch as our Pete Prisco loved what he saw recently, and we love the potential. We'll also give you the latest on Carson Wentz and more news from around the NFL on today's episode.  

Also on today's show:

