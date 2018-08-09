Fantasy Football Today Podcast: Quarterbacks preview
We’ll tell you how to take advantage of the depth of the quarterback position on our first position preview of the 2018 season.
Quarterback has never been deeper, and you can use that to your advantage in drafts by waiting to take the consistently solid Philip Rivers or Matthew Stafford, or maybe a quarterback with huge upside like Jameis Winston. Having said that, there are scenarios in which it makes sense to draft an elite quarterback.
When is the right time to take Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson or the other studs? We'll break down the best strategies for the position on this episode of the Fantasy Football Today Podcast.
- Subscribe to our Podcast for free and never miss an episode on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Google Play or anywhere else you listen.
Also on today's show:
- Sleepers, breakouts and busts
- A thorough review of average draft position
- Plenty of Carson Wentz debate
- How many quarterbacks can be Fantasy starters?
- What are the risks associated with Watson?
