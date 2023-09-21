Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans is rarely mentioned among the top receivers of his generation, but the 10th-year veteran has already piled up an NFL record nine consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career and is targeting Jerry Rice's record of 11. Despite losing Tom Brady to retirement in the offseason, Evans has looked comfortable with new starter Baker Mayfield and has put up strong numbers. He has 12 catches for 237 yards and two touchdowns, but should you target him in Week 3 Fantasy football trades?

Kaylor is a NFL and DFS expert for SportsLine, who opened the 2022 NFL season by winning DraftKings' NFL Showdown Thursday Kickoff Millionaire contest. He edged out over 355,000 other entrants in the contest and also has multiple five-figure tournament wins on his DFS resume. Kaylor has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America, and his background as a former college and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks.

One of Kaylor's top buy-low candidates is Bills running back James Cook. The Georgia product averaged 5.7 yards per carry and 8.6 yards per reception during his rookie season, but only played in 24.8% of Buffalo's snaps.

However, the second-round pick is now the top running back in a loaded offense and he's coming off the best game of his career. Cook carried the ball 17 times for 123 and also caught all four of his targets for 36 yards. Kaylor says there's potential to get RB1 production out of Cook the rest of the way at the cost of a high-end WR2, TE1 or low-end QB1.

Kaylor is also advising Fantasy football managers to sell high on Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes ranks fifth among Fantasy football quarterbacks through two weeks and should remain among the top options at the position despite questions about his supporting cast. However, you likely drafted Mahomes in the first three rounds hoping for significantly more production, there is more value from an RB1 or WR1.

"Mahomes was among my sell-high candidates last week, and despite a better performance in Week 2 (305 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT), he's staying there this week as well," Kaylor told SportsLine. "With a supporting cast that features a depleted wide receiver group, an aging Travis Kelce, and a mediocre offensive line, I have a much lower fantasy ceiling for Mahomes for the remainder of the season." For more buy-low and sell-high candidates, be sure to check out the rest of the Week 3 Fantasy football trade values at SportsLine.

