Fantasy Football Week 14 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run

Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.

What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats. 

Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut. 

Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.       

Running backs

Player

10

12

14

Kalen Ballage, MIA

X

X

X

Frank Gore, BUF

X

X

X

Darrell Henderson, LAR

X

X

X

Brian Hill, ATL

X

X

X

Ty Johnson, DET

X

X

X

J.D. McKissic, DET

X

X

X

Jaylen Samuels, PIT

X

X

X

Darrel  Williams, KC

X

X

X

Peyton Barber, TB

X



Duke Johnson, HOU

X



Adrian Peterson, WAS

X



Chris Thompson, WAS

X



Wide receivers

Player

10

12

14

Danny Amendola, DET

X

X

X

Antonio Brown, FA

X

X

X

Corey Davis, TEN

X

X

X

Josh Reynolds, LAR

X

X

X

Kenny Stills, HOU

X

X

X

Auden Tate, CIN

X

X

X

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ

X

X

X

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

X

X

X

Phillip Dorsett, NE

X

X


Josh Gordon, SEA

X

X


Diontae Johnson, PIT

X

X


Brandin Cooks, LAR

X



Terry McLaurin, WAS

X



Sammy Watkins, KC

X



Tight ends

Player

10

12

14

Cameron Brate, TB

X

X

X

Eric Ebron, IND

X

X

X

Darren Fells, HOU

X

X

X

Jimmy Graham, GB

X

X

X

T.J. Hockenson, DET

X

X

X

O.J. Howard, TB

X

X

X

Jason Witten, DAL

X

X

X

Noah Fant, DEN

X

X


Quarterbacks

Player

10

12

14

Kyle Allen, CAR

X

X

X

Jacoby Brissett, IND

X

X

X

Derek Carr, OAK

X

X

X

Daniel Jones, NYG

X

X

X

Philip Rivers, LAC

X

X

X

Mason Rudolph, PIT

X

X

X

Matthew Stafford, DET

X

X

X

Mitchell Trubisky, CHI

X

X


Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA

X



