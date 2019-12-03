Fantasy Football Week 14 Cut List: Here's who to drop before waivers run
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and 14-team leagues.
What is the Cut List? The Cut List is our baseline guide for who you can drop off your Fantasy rosters. We've arranged the cut candidates by position, then by the depth of the league. This will help you in small leagues (10 teams or less), large leagues (14-plus teams) and the more commonly known 12-team formats.
Please note: It's never a good idea to cut a player for no reason. Fantasy players should only cut players they don't envision themselves using in exchange for players they think they will eventually start. Just because a player you have is on this list does not mean he should immediately be cut.
Finally, always assume that any player you cut will be considered by everyone else in your league. If you think the player you're cutting is for sure going to get picked up, maybe you shouldn't cut that player.
Running backs
Player
10
12
14
Kalen Ballage, MIA
X
X
X
Frank Gore, BUF
X
X
X
Darrell Henderson, LAR
X
X
X
Brian Hill, ATL
X
X
X
Ty Johnson, DET
X
X
X
J.D. McKissic, DET
X
X
X
Jaylen Samuels, PIT
X
X
X
Darrel Williams, KC
X
X
X
Peyton Barber, TB
X
Duke Johnson, HOU
X
Adrian Peterson, WAS
X
Chris Thompson, WAS
X
Wide receivers
Player
10
12
14
Danny Amendola, DET
X
X
X
Antonio Brown, FA
X
X
X
Corey Davis, TEN
X
X
X
Josh Reynolds, LAR
X
X
X
Kenny Stills, HOU
X
X
X
Auden Tate, CIN
X
X
X
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ
X
X
X
X
X
X
Phillip Dorsett, NE
X
X
Josh Gordon, SEA
X
X
Diontae Johnson, PIT
X
X
Brandin Cooks, LAR
X
Terry McLaurin, WAS
X
Sammy Watkins, KC
X
Tight ends
Player
10
12
14
Cameron Brate, TB
X
X
X
Eric Ebron, IND
X
X
X
Darren Fells, HOU
X
X
X
Jimmy Graham, GB
X
X
X
T.J. Hockenson, DET
X
X
X
O.J. Howard, TB
X
X
X
Jason Witten, DAL
X
X
X
Noah Fant, DEN
X
X
Quarterbacks
Player
10
12
14
Kyle Allen, CAR
X
X
X
Jacoby Brissett, IND
X
X
X
Derek Carr, OAK
X
X
X
Daniel Jones, NYG
X
X
X
Philip Rivers, LAC
X
X
X
Mason Rudolph, PIT
X
X
X
Matthew Stafford, DET
X
X
X
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI
X
X
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA
X
So who should you sit and start this week? And which surprising quarterback could lead you to victory? Visit SportsLine now to get Week 14 rankings for every position, plus see which QB is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 WR Preview: New No. 1s
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Best Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Waivers: Bring it home
With the playoffs here, it's time to identify who can boost your lineup on the road to a championship....
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Waiver priority
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to prioritize the...
-
Week 14 Fantasy football picks, rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.