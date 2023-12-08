It's not often you can call D.J. Moore a DFS bargain, but that might be the case in Week 14. He's my favorite DFS play given his upside, and he should have the chance for a big game against the Lions.

Moore is $6,500 on DraftKings and $7,700 on FanDuel, and the DraftKings pricing really stands out. He's the No. 16 wide receiver there, but he has top-five upside against Detroit. Moore is the No. 9 receiver on FanDuel.

Moore already faced the Lions in Week 11 and caught seven passes for 96 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. In his past two games with Justin Fields back after Fields missed four games with a thumb injury, Moore has 18 catches for 210 yards and a touchdown on 22 targets.

And in his past six games with Fields overall, Moore has 43 catches for 716 yards and six touchdowns on 54 targets. He's scored at least 16.4 PPR points in five of those games.

Detroit has also allowed seven touchdowns to receivers in the past four games, and seven receivers have scored at least 13.4 PPR points against the Lions over that span. This should be a big game for Moore in Week 14.



