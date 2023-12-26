T.J. Hockenson enters Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season as the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season, just a few points ahead of Travis Kelce. But he might not be able to extend that lead, as he suffered a knee injury in Week 16 that has his status for the rest of the season in doubt.

Hockenson had an MRI taken on his knee Monday, the results of which are not yet known as of Tuesday morning. However, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Monday that the team is "bracing for damage," and it sounds like there's real risk Hockenson misses time. And, with just two games left, it might end up being a season ender.

And, of course, there aren't a lot of obvious replacement options out there on the waiver wire at tight end. It's been a pretty good season for the position, but as of Tuesday, Darren Waller (65% roasted) is probably the only guy available in more than a few leagues I'd view as a solid starter for Week 17. Tucker Kraft (15%) is another one worth considering, while Logan Thomas (41%) and Gerald Everett (53%) are more like low-end dice rolls.

Hopefully we'll get better news than expected on Hockenson's knee, but right now, I'm preparing for him to not play in Week 17. That would be a big blow to your championship chances.

Here are my rankings for Week 17 at the tight end position:

Week 17 Tight End Rankings