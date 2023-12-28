t-j-hockenson-1400-us.jpg
T.J. Hockenson enters Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season as the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season, just a few points ahead of Travis Kelce, but he won't be able to extend that lead after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. Hockenson suffered a torn MCL and ACL, and his status for the start of the 2024 season is now clearly in jeopardy. 

And, of course, there aren't a lot of obvious replacement options out there on the waiver wire at tight end. It's been a pretty good season for the position, but as of Thursday, Darren Waller (65% roasted) is probably the only guy available in more than a few leagues I'd view as a solid starter for Week 17. Tucker Kraft (15%) is another one worth considering, while Logan Thomas (41%) and Gerald Everett (53%) are more like low-end dice rolls. 

We've also got Cole Kmet (knee) very much in doubt after he missed Wednesday's practice session. if he plays, he's a top-10 option, but you need to be getting an alternative ready to go just in case. 

Here are my rankings for Week 17 at the tight end position: 

Week 17 Tight End Rankings

  1. Travis Kelce vs. CIN
  2. Trey McBride @PHI
  3. David Njoku vs. NYJ
  4. Sam LaPorta @DAL
  5. Evan Engram vs. CAR
  6. George Kittle @WAS
  7. Isaiah Likely vs. MIA
  8. Jake Ferguson vs. DET
  9. Darren Waller vs. LAR
  10. Dallas Goedert vs. ARI
  11. Dalton Schultz vs. TEN
  12. Gerald Everett @DEN
  13. Kyle Pitts @CHI
  14. Pat Freiermuth @SEA
  15. Logan Thomas vs. SF
  16. Jonnu Smith @CHI
  17. Cade Otton vs. NO
  18. Dalton Kincaid vs. NE
  19. Taysom Hill @TB
  20. Tucker Kraft @MIN
  21. Juwan Johnson @TB
  22. Durham Smythe @BAL
  23. Tyler Conklin @CLE
  24. Mike Gesicki @BUF