T.J. Hockenson enters Week 17 of the Fantasy Football season as the No. 1 tight end in PPR scoring this season, just a few points ahead of Travis Kelce, but he won't be able to extend that lead after suffering a season-ending knee injury in Week 16. Hockenson suffered a torn MCL and ACL, and his status for the start of the 2024 season is now clearly in jeopardy.
And, of course, there aren't a lot of obvious replacement options out there on the waiver wire at tight end. It's been a pretty good season for the position, but as of Thursday, Darren Waller (65% roasted) is probably the only guy available in more than a few leagues I'd view as a solid starter for Week 17. Tucker Kraft (15%) is another one worth considering, while Logan Thomas (41%) and Gerald Everett (53%) are more like low-end dice rolls.
We've also got Cole Kmet (knee) very much in doubt after he missed Wednesday's practice session. if he plays, he's a top-10 option, but you need to be getting an alternative ready to go just in case.
Here are my rankings for Week 17 at the tight end position:
Week 17 Tight End Rankings
- Travis Kelce vs. CIN
- Trey McBride @PHI
- David Njoku vs. NYJ
- Sam LaPorta @DAL
- Evan Engram vs. CAR
- George Kittle @WAS
- Isaiah Likely vs. MIA
- Jake Ferguson vs. DET
- Darren Waller vs. LAR
- Dallas Goedert vs. ARI
- Dalton Schultz vs. TEN
- Gerald Everett @DEN
- Kyle Pitts @CHI
- Pat Freiermuth @SEA
- Logan Thomas vs. SF
- Jonnu Smith @CHI
- Cade Otton vs. NO
- Dalton Kincaid vs. NE
- Taysom Hill @TB
- Tucker Kraft @MIN
- Juwan Johnson @TB
- Durham Smythe @BAL
- Tyler Conklin @CLE
- Mike Gesicki @BUF