Fantasy Football Week 2: Trade Values Chart helps you find the right upgrade
Got an unexpected hole to fill after Week 1? Want to take advantage of some depth? Dave Richard's first trade values chart can help you find the right move to bolster your team.
What is the Trade Chart?
The Trade Chart is designed to help guide you in making fair trades in your standard-scoring, PPR and two-quarterback leagues.
The values assigned to the players below are a long-term measurement of their Fantasy value. By adding two players' values you could determine what one player you should be able to get in return.
This list also works as a "Rest of Season" rankings. Also, any player not on the chart should be considered valued at no more than four points.
Running Back
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Saquon Barkley
NYG
41
44
Christian McCaffrey
CAR
40
44
Alvin Kamara
NO
40
43
Ezekiel Elliott
DAL
38
40
Le'Veon Bell
NYJ
31
34
Dalvin Cook
MIN
30
32
James Conner
PIT
27
30
David Johnson
ARI
27
30
Nick Chubb
CLE
27
29
Chris Carson
SEA
25
28
Leonard Fournette
JAC
22
24
Todd Gurley
LAR
21
23
Joe Mixon
CIN
20
23
Kerryon Johnson
DET
19
21
Mark Ingram
BAL
18
20
Josh Jacobs
OAK
18
20
Devonta Freeman
ATL
15
17
Austin Ekeler
LAC
14
17
Marlon Mack
IND
14
15
Aaron Jones
GB
12
14
Damien Williams
KC
11
13
Derrick Henry
TEN
12
12
David Montgomery
CHI
10
12
Devin Singletary
BUF
9
12
Sony Michel
NE
10
11
LeSean McCoy
KC
9
11
James White
NE
7
11
Miles Sanders
PHI
8
10
Duke Johnson
HOU
6
10
Melvin Gordon
LAC
7
9
Phillip Lindsay
DEN
7
9
Matt Breida
SF
6
8
Tevin Coleman
SF
6
8
Latavius Murray
NO
6
8
Tarik Cohen
CHI
5
8
Giovani Bernard
CIN
5
7
Justin Jackson
LAC
5
6
Malcolm Brown
LAR
5
6
Wide Receiver
Player
tm
Non
PPR
DeAndre Hopkins
HOU
32
36
Julio Jones
ATL
31
35
Davante Adams
GB
29
33
Odell Beckham
CLE
27
31
Michael Thomas
NO
27
31
JuJu Smith-Schuster
PIT
25
29
Mike Evans
TB
20
23
Antonio Brown
OAK
20
23
Keenan Allen
LAC
18
22
Tyreek Hill
KC
18
21
Amari Cooper
DAL
18
21
Adam Thielen
MIN
16
20
Sammy Watkins
KC
15
18
Brandin Cooks
LAR
15
18
Julian Edelman
NE
13
17
Tyler Lockett
SEA
14
16
Stefon Diggs
MIN
13
16
Chris Godwin
TB
13
16
Robert Woods
LAR
13
16
T.Y. Hilton
IND
13
16
Cooper Kupp
LAR
12
15
Calvin Ridley
ATL
12
14
Josh Gordon
NE
12
14
Kenny Golladay
DET
10
12
Tyler Boyd
CIN
9
12
A.J. Green
CIN
9
11
Larry Fitzgerald
ARI
8
11
Allen Robinson
CHI
8
10
Alshon Jeffery
PHI
8
10
Tyrell Williams
OAK
8
10
D.J. Moore
CAR
7
9
Emmanuel Sanders
DEN
7
9
John Brown
BUF
6
9
Robby Anderson
NYJ
6
8
Dede Westbrook
JAC
6
8
DeSean Jackson
PHI
6
8
Michael Gallup
DAL
5
7
Curtis Samuel
CAR
5
7
Jarvis Landry
CLE
5
7
Will Fuller
HOU
5
7
Christian Kirk
ARI
5
7
Courtland Sutton
DEN
5
7
Marquise Brown
BAL
5
6
Tight End
Player
tm
Non
PPR
Travis Kelce
KC
24
27
George Kittle
SF
20
23
Zach Ertz
PHI
19
22
Evan Engram
NYG
17
20
O.J. Howard
TB
8
10
Hunter Henry
LAC
8
10
T.J. Hockenson
DET
8
10
Delanie Walker
TEN
7
9
Mark Andrews
BAL
7
9
Jared Cook
NO
5
6
Quarterback
Player
tm
1QB
2QB
Patrick Mahomes
KC
16
32
Deshaun Watson
HOU
15
30
Tom Brady
NE
9
18
Aaron Rodgers
GB
8
16
Carson Wentz
PHI
7
14
Lamar Jackson
BAL
7
14
Dak Prescott
DAL
6
12
Matt Ryan
ATL
5
10
Baker Mayfield
CLE
5
10
Cam Newton
CAR
5
10
