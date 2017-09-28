Fantasy Football Week 4: Odell Beckham returns to his rightful spot near the top of the WR rankings
He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a unanimous top-five WR.
Editor's Note: Check out a deeper dive into the rankings in our Week 4 Rankings Review piece.
In the preseason, we had hoped Odell Beckham's ankle injury wouldn't linger into the regular season, but it did, keeping him out for the first game of the season and limiting him to just 36 yards on four catches in week 2.
Things got a lot better in Week 3, of course, as he hauled in nine passes and scored a pair of touchdowns in a dominant performance. Now, with a Week 4 matchup against a Buccaneers defense that just got exposed by Case Keenum on the way, Beckham is an easy must-start option, and finds himself in the top-four in all three of our expert's rankings.
He's baaaaaack.
