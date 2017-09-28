Play

Fantasy Football Week 4: Odell Beckham returns to his rightful spot near the top of the WR rankings

He was a disappointment in the first two weeks, but Odell Beckham is healthy and back as a unanimous top-five WR.

In the preseason, we had hoped Odell Beckham's ankle injury wouldn't linger into the regular season, but it did, keeping him out for the first game of the season and limiting him to just 36 yards on four catches in week 2.

Things got a lot better in Week 3, of course, as he hauled in nine passes and scored a pair of touchdowns in a dominant performance. Now, with a Week 4 matchup against a Buccaneers defense that just got exposed by Case Keenum on the way, Beckham is an easy must-start option, and finds himself in the top-four in all three of our expert's rankings.

He's baaaaaack.

Week 4 WR Rank
Jamey Eisenberg
Dave Richard
Heath Cummings
1Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL)
2A.J. Green CIN (at CLE) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) A.J. Green CIN (at CLE)
3Odell Beckham NYG (at TB) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF)
4Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI) Antonio Brown PIT (at BAL) Odell Beckham NYG (at TB)
5Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN)
6Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Jordy Nelson GB (vs CHI)
7Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Julio Jones ATL (vs BUF) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG)
8DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR) Michael Thomas NO (at MIA)
9Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND)
10DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO)
11Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) Dez Bryant DAL (vs LAR)
12Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS)
13Tyreek Hill KC (vs WAS) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Brandin Cooks NE (vs CAR)
14Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Doug Baldwin SEA (vs IND) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF)
15Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET) Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) Stefon Diggs MIN (vs DET)
16Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK) Mike Evans TB (vs NYG) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI)
17Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) Keenan Allen LAC (vs PHI)
18Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC)
19Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK) DeAndre Hopkins HOU (vs TEN) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO)
20Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) Demaryius Thomas DEN (vs OAK)
21Davante Adams GB (vs CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at NE) Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET)
22Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU) Golden Tate DET (at MIN) Rishard Matthews TEN (at HOU)
23Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR) DeVante Parker MIA (vs NO) Golden Tate DET (at MIN)
24Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL) Randall Cobb GB (vs CHI)
25Adam Thielen MIN (vs DET) Alshon Jeffery PHI (at LAC) Emmanuel Sanders DEN (vs OAK)
26Randall Cobb GB (vs CHI) Larry Fitzgerald ARI (vs SF) T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA)
27Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ) Randall Cobb GB (vs CHI) Kelvin Benjamin CAR (at NE)
28Willie Snead NO (at MIA) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG) DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG)
29Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL) Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ) Pierre Garcon SF (at ARI)
30DeSean Jackson TB (vs NYG) Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN) Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC)
31J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF) Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs PIT) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF)
32Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ) T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA) Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN)
33Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC) Jarvis Landry MIA (vs NO) Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB)
34Amari Cooper OAK (at DEN) Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB) Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC)
35Pierre Garcon SF (at ARI) Travis Benjamin LAC (vs PHI) Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ)
36T.Y. Hilton IND (at SEA) Robert Woods LAR (at DAL) Martavis Bryant PIT (at BAL)
37Sterling Shepard NYG (at TB) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NO) Devin Funchess CAR (at NE)
38Kenny Britt CLE (vs CIN) Devin Funchess CAR (at NE) Chris Hogan NE (vs CAR)
39Danny Amendola NE (vs CAR) Willie Snead NO (at MIA) Allen Hurns JAC (at NYJ)
40Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC) Marqise Lee JAC (at NYJ) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC)
41Cooper Kupp LAR (at DAL) Jamison Crowder WAS (at KC) Danny Amendola NE (vs CAR)
42Jeremy Maclin BAL (vs PIT) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF) Kenny Stills MIA (vs NO)
43Jaron Brown ARI (vs SF) Jaron Brown ARI (vs SF) Paul Richardson SEA (vs IND)
44Devin Funchess CAR (at NE) J.J. Nelson ARI (vs SF) Tyler Lockett SEA (vs IND)
45Robert Woods LAR (at DAL) Kenny Golladay DET (at MIN) Willie Snead NO (at MIA)
46Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC) Brandon Marshall NYG (at TB) Eric Decker TEN (at HOU)
47Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF) Jermaine Kearse NYJ (vs JAC) Mohamed Sanu ATL (vs BUF)
48Travis Benjamin LAC (vs PHI)Terrelle Pryor WAS (at KC)Rashard Higgins CLE (vs CIN)
