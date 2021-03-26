Roberts signed a contract with the Washington Football Team on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Roberts played his most prominent role for the Jets in 2019, during which he posted 63 tackles (58 solo), one interception and six passes defended in 13 games. After spending the past season in Detroit, Roberts saw his role decrease for the team, recording 34 solo tackles. While the 30-year-old has served as a hybrid safety/corner in the past, it is unclear at the time how he'll be incorporated into Washington's defensive plans.