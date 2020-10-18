Everett is slated to start at free safety Sunday against the Giants in place of Troy Apke, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Everett replaced Apke midway through a Week 5 loss to the Rams, and he'll retain the starting job in Week 6. The 28-year-old was a starter for the team in 2017 but has filled into a reserve role since, but Washington hopes he'll be an immediate boost to a defense that ranks 21st in points against this year.