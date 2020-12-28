Haskins completed 14 of 28 pass attempts for 154 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Week 16 against the Panthers.

Haskins was pulled midway through the fourth quarter, as Washington desperately tried to recover from a 20-6 deficit. As could be implied from the score, Haskins struggled to get the offense moving. He also had three turnovers, one of which led directly to a touchdown for the Panthers. With the NFC East title on the line in a Week 17 matchup against Eagles, it seems unlikely that Haskins will be under center.