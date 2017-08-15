Play

Francis Owusu: Released by Dolphins

Owusu was waived by the Dolphins on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

An undrafted free agent out of Standford, Owusu was a stretch for a final roster spot in Miami. He'll look to catch on elsewhere, likely as a practice squad member.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories