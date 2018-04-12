Fred Jackson: Officially ends career
Jackson is working toward signing a one-day contract with Buffalo to retire from the NFL as a member of the Bills, Kaley Lynch of WIVB 4 Buffalo reports.
Jackson expressed a desire to play last season but was unable to draw interest from organizations due to his advanced age and lack of impact on special teams. The running back spent his final season in the league in Seattle, appearing in all 16 games in 2015, but enjoyed his most productive run during his eight years with the Bills. He'll end his career with 8,643 yards from scrimmage and 39 touchdowns across nine NFL seasons.
