Hodges relayed Monday that he's still looking to play in the NFL in 2020, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hodges announced his retirement from the NFL last April, only to do an about-face about a month later. Though he was said to be drawing significant interest around the league last summer after deciding he wanted to keep playing, Hodges ultimately remained unsigned, sitting out the entire 2019 season as a result. That apparently hasn't deterred the 29-year-old linebacker from trying to continue his playing career, though finding work may be even tougher to come by now that he's nearly a year and a half removed from being on an NFL roster.