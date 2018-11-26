Hodges recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Hodges logged his highest single-game tackle total of the season Week 12. The veteran linebacker entered the starting lineup during the second quarter of Sunday's loss after Josh Bynes suffered a thumb injury, and he made the most of his snaps. With Bynes having been placed on injured reserve, Hodges could see a starting workload for the rest of the 2018 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories