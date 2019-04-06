Hodges officially returned from the NFL on Saturday via his personal Twitter account.

Hodges played seven years on four different teams during his time in the NFL. He spent three seasons with the Vikings, two with the 49ers, and one each with the Saints and Cardinals. All-in-all he recorded 282 (210 solo) tackles, 3.5 sacks, three interceptions, one forced fumble, and one touchdown.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...