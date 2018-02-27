Hodges was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Hodges appeared in 11 games for the Saints as a reserve last season, but he only managed to record three total tackles, which made for the lease productive season of his NFL career. With New Orleans looking to claim offensive tackle John Theus off waivers, it was forced to waive Hodges to open up a roster spot.

