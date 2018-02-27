Gerald Hodges: Let go by Saints
Hodges was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Hodges appeared in 11 games for the Saints as a reserve last season, but he only managed to record three total tackles, which made for the lease productive season of his NFL career. With New Orleans looking to claim offensive tackle John Theus off waivers, it was forced to waive Hodges to open up a roster spot.
More News
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....