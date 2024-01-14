Ojulari totaled 16 tackles (nine solo), including 2.5 sacks, over 11 contests during the 2023 season.

Separate hamstring and ankle injuries caused Ojulari to miss six games early in the season, and he's suited up in just 18 of a possible 34 regular-season contests over the past two campaigns. After logging a promising 8.0 sacks as a rookie in 2021, the Georgia product tallied a career-low 2.5 sacks in 2023, with two of those coming in the relatively meaningless regular-season finale against Philadelphia. Ojulari has shown considerable pass-rush talent when able to suit up, but his ability to stay healthy will be key as he looks to have a bounce-back year in the final season of his rookie contract in 2024.