Ojulari (ankle) moved from injured reserve to the active roster Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The linebacker is still listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys but is expected to play, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Ojulari has been on injured reserve for a month and also missed two games with a hamstring injury. The third-year pro has started all three contests he's been available to play in and recorded two tackles.