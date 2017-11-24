Giants' Calvin Munson: Inactive Thursday

Munson (quadriceps) has officially been listed as inactive for Thursday's Thanksgiving matchup against the Redskins.

Munson is coming off an impressive 13-tackle performance in Sunday's overtime win against the Chiefs, but the short turnaround between games was not enough time for him to recover from a quadricps injury. Kevin Shappard figures to hande middle linebacker duties in the undrafted rookies absence.

