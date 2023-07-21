Beasley agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Beasley started the 2022 campaign with Tampa Bay but opted to retire in October. However, his retirement was brief, as he signed a practice-squad deal with Buffalo in mid-December and went on to appear in four games for the Bills, including two postseason contests. During the playoffs, Beasley caught five of nine targets for 68 yards and one score across 60 offensive snaps. He'll compete for a depth spot in the Giants' wideout room, which currently features Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Jalin Hyatt and Jamison Crowder. Wan'Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard figure to have roles as well when they're officially cleared to suit up following their recoveries from 2022 ACL tears.