Flott tallied 36 tackles (25 solo) and five defensed passes, including one interception, over 14 games in 2023.

Flott missed the first three games of the campaign due primarily to a hamstring injury, but he took over as the Giants' slot corner in Week 4 and logged at least half of the team's defensive snaps in all but three weeks thereafter. The 2022 third-round draft pick performed competently in the role and recorded his first career pickoff in Week 10 against Dallas. Flott has two years remaining on his rookie deal and figures to enter next season slated for a workload similar to that which he was given in 2023.