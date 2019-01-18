Giants' Corey Coleman: Contributes as return man
Coleman (foot) caught five of eight targets for 71 yards across eight games with the Giants in 2018. He also recorded 598 yards returning kicks and 19 yards returning punts.
Coleman did most of his damage as the Giants' top return man, averaging 26.0 yards on 23 kick returns, but did look solid when called upon as a depth receiver. He also carried the ball once for five yards. The 2016 first-round pick began what was a tumultuous 2018 season by being traded to the Bills, then had two stints on New England's practice squad without cracking the active roster, and finally carved out a role in New York on Oct. 25. It seems unlikely that Coleman will live up to his draft capital any time soon, but he managed to showcase some explosiveness in the regular season and is worth keeping an eye on. Coleman is set to become a free agent this offseason, and picked up a foot injury during a season-finale loss to the Cowboys.
