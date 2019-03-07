Giants' Corey Coleman: Receives tender from Giants

Coleman (foot) received a restricted free agent tender from the Giants on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

New York reportedly utilized an original-round tender which is worth $2.025 million non-guaranteed, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, after Coleman caught five of eight targets for 71 yards and recorded 598 return yards on kickoffs over eight games with the team. The 24-year-old performed well in a limited role, so the move makes sense for the Giants as they would receive a first-round pick should another team sign him. Given the compensation required, Coleman should remain in New York for 2019.

