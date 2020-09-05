site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-david-sills-heads-to-ir | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Giants' David Sills: Heads to IR
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Giants placed Sills (foot) on injured reserve Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Sills fractured his right foot, ending an encouraging training camp for the 24-year-old wide receiver. He was expected to make the team, but now he'll shift his focus on the 2021 campaign.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Dave Richard
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Fantasy Football Today
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read