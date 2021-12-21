Giants head coach Joe Judge said Fromm and Mike Glennon will be evaluated in practice this week before the team names a starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

With the 4-10 Giants effectively having fallen out of the playoff race and with Daniel Jones (neck) shut down for the season, the organization may be incentivized to see what it has in the 23-year-old Fromm, who has more theoretical upside at this stage of his career than Glennon, a 32-year-old journeyman on an expiring deal. Though Glennon has started each of the past three games with Jones out of the lineup, he's completed 51 percent of his throws for 4.6 yards per attempt and a 2:5 TD:INT while guiding New York to a 0-3 record. After Glennon was pulled late in the fourth quarter of last weekend's 21-6 loss to the Cowboys, Fromm came on and completed six of 12 attempts for 82 yards. The performance was nothing special, but it may be enough for Fromm to supplant Glennon atop the depth chart.