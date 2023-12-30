The Commanders signed Fromm from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday.

Fromm had been on Washington's practice squad all season, and he hasn't gotten into a regular-season NFL game since 2021. The Commanders announced a quarterback change from Sam Howell to Jacoby Brissett mid-week, but Brissett has since picked up a hamstring injury and is a game-time call for Sunday's contest versus San Francisco. If Brissett is unable to suit up in the Week 17 matchup, Fromm figures to serve as Howell's backup.