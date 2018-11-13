Lauletta (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Lauletta is likely facing discipline after he was charged with eluding police, obstructing administration of law and resisting arrest in late October. The rookie fourth-round pick will not suit up for Sunday's tilt against the 49ers, and it remains to be seen when Lauletta will rejoin the Giants' offense as a backup to veteran quarterback Eli Manning.

