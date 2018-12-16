Giants' Kyle Lauletta: Returns to inactive list
Lauletta (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans.
Lauletta dressed as the top backup to Eli Manning over journeyman Alex Tanney during the previous two games and saw his first NFL action in relief last week in the Giants' 40-16 victory over the Redskins. Even while playing in garbage time, the rookie out of Richmond didn't look NFL ready, completing none of his five throws and tossing an interception. Though coach Pat Shurmur said a few days ago that Lauletta would retain the No. 2 gig in Week 15, he evidently had a change of heart as gameday approached. The move back to the inactive list can't be seen as anything other than a negative development for Lauletta, who may not be viewed within the organization as a potential long-term successor to Manning.
