Anderson (knee) is signing a one-year contract with the Giants, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
The deal includes a $137,500 signing bonus and qualifies for the veteran salary benefit, so Anderson should have the inside track for a spot on the Week 1 roster. A 2017 second-round pick, he started just four of his 52 regular-season games in Washington, recording 86 tackles, 15 QB hits and six sacks. Anderson flashed some potential in 2019 with five forced fumbles and four sacks, but between a knee injury and tougher competition for playing time, he played just 145 defensive snaps in nine games in 2020. He missed the final seven weeks of the season, but there hasn't been any report of needing surgery.
