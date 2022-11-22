The Titans brought in Anderson (suspension) for a tryout Monday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Anderson was suspended for the first six games of last season for a violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances. However, the 255-pound linebacker was released by the Giants ahead of the 2021 regular season, and he did not play again until signing with the Steelers this past October. Anderson then recorded one tackle while playing 27 defensive snaps over five games with Pittsburgh, though he was eventually let go in early November.